Johnson and Reese Selected as Participants at USA Women’s Basketball AmeriCup Team Trials

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson and Angel Reese have been selected to take part in the 2023 USA Women’s Basketball AmeriCup Team Trials from May 11-15 in Colorado Springs.

A total of 22 players will compete for a spot on the USA Team that will compete in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup, set for July 1-9 in Leon, Mexico. Johnson will be making her USA Basketball debut while Reese has participated in previous USA Basketball team trials.

Johnson and Reese will represent the defending National Champions with Team USA. Both Johnson and Reese were pivotal players for the Tigers during the championship run. LSU is one of three schools with multiple players selected to compete for Team USA.

Johnson is the defending SEC Freshman of the Year and showcased her ability throughout the 2022-23 season, starting in all 36 of LSU’s games. She averaged 11.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game during her first college season. Johnson scored in double figures in 20 games. She had 10 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists during the NCAA Championship game against Iowa.

Reese, a First Team All-America selection, had a historic season during her first season at LSU, setting a NCAA record with 34 double-doubles throughout the year. She led the SEC in both scoring (23.0 ppg) and rebounding (15.4 rpg), becoming just the fourth player in conference history to lead the league in both categories. She also set SEC records in total rebounds (555), free throw attempts (240) and free throws made (339). Reese had 15 points and 10 rebounds against Iowa in the NCAA Championship game.

Johnson and Reese helped lead a prolific offensive performance in which the Tigers scored a NCAA Championship game record 102 points in front a women’s college basketball viewing record 9.9 million viewers.

The LSU duo will now compete for an opportunity to represent their country. The trials will be run by AmeriCup coaches Kamie Ethridge (Washington State University), Katrina Merriweather (University of Cincinnati) and Aaron Johnston (South Dakota State University).

Following selection of the 2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team, athletes will return to Colorado Springs for training camp in June.

Since the event’s inception in 1993, the United States has captured four AmeriCup gold medals, including titles in 2019 and 2021. In addition to the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela will participate in the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup. The draw is set to take place May 10.

2023 USA WOMEN’S AMERICUP – TRIALS (ALPHABETICAL) NAME POS HGT AGE* SCHOOL (GRAD YEAR) HOMETOWN Janiah Barker F 6-4 19 Texas A&M (2026) Marietta, GA Raegan Beers F 6-3 19 Oregon State (2026) Littleton, CO Lauren Betts C 6-7 19 UCLA (2026) Centennial, CO Makira Cook G 5-6 21 Illinois (2024) Cincinnati, OH Dyaisha Fair G 5-5 21 Syracuse (2023) Rochester, NY McKenzie Forbes G/F 6-0 22 USC# (2023) Folsom, CA Chance Gray G 5-9 18 Oregon (2026) Cincinnati, OH Abigail Hsu G 6-0 22 Columbia (2024) Parkland, FL Rickea Jackson F 6-2 22 Tennessee (2023) Detroit, MI Flau’jae Johnson G 5-10 19 Louisiana State (2026) Savannah, GA Raven Johnson G 5-8 20 South Carolina (2026) Atlanta, GA Deja Kelly G 5-8 21 North Carolina (2024) San Antonio, TX Gianna Kneepkens G/F 5-11 20 Utah (2025) Duluth, MN Ta’Niya Latson G 5-8 19 Florida State (2026) Miami, FL Alexis Markowski C 6-3 19 Nebraska (2025) Lincoln, NE Rayah Marshall G/F 6-4 20 USC (2025) Los Angeles, CA Aneesah Morrow F 6-0 20 TBD% (2025) Chicago, IL Charisma Osborne G 5-9 21 UCLA (2023) Morena Valley, CA Laila Phelia G 5-10 20 Michigan (2025) Cincinnati, OH Angel Reese F 6-3 21 Louisiana State (2025) Baltimore, MD Emma Ronsiek F 6-1 21 Creighton (2024) Sioux Falls, SD Jewel Spear G 5-10 21 TBD% (2024) The Colony, TX

2023 USA Women’s AmeriCup head coach: Kamie Ethridge (Washington State University)

Assistant Coach: Aaron Johnston (South Dakota State University)

Assistant Coach: Katrina Merriweather (University of Cincinnati)