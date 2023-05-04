Garrett Runion, SEC's Top Coach; Lindblad Earns Fourth, Stone Third Time On All-SEC Golf Teams

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golf coach Garrett Runion, who led the Tigers to league high tying four wins in the 2022-23 season and the No. 1 seed in an NCAA Regional, was named Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year as the SEC announced its top women’s golf honors.

Runion wins the award for the second straight year after being named co-COY a season ago.

Senior Ingrid Lindblad, a two-time SEC Player of the Year in 2020 and 2022, was named to the All-SEC team for the fourth consecutive year, making the native of Sweden the third LSU women’s golfer to earn four consecutive All-SEC honors and the first in which all four were first-team selections.

The other two honors four times were Megan McChrystal (2nd team ’08; 1st team ’09-11) and Ashley Winn (1st team, 95-96; 98; 2nd team ’97).

Senior Latanna Stone of Riverview, Florida, earned her third All-SEC honor (’20, ’21, ’23) and her second first-team honor on the eight-player list.

LSU was the only team to have two players on the eight-player first-team list.

Sophomore Aine’ Donegan, who was a second-team Big 10 selection as a freshman at Indiana, proved to be a good addition for the Tiger squad as she earned second team All-SEC honors, while freshman Edit Hertzman, also of Sweden, was named to the league’s All-Freshman team.

Freshman Taylor Riley of San Diego, was named to the league’s community service team that was also announced Thursday afternoon.

Runion’s Tigers, who open play on Monday in the NCAA Regional at PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, won two events in each side of the schedule, winning the Green Wave Fall Classic in September and the Battle at the Beach in October. In the spring, LSU scored back-to-back victories at the Moon Golf Invitational and followed that with a win at the nationally-televised Darius Rucker Intercollegiate against one of the strongest fields in women’s golf to date this season.

Lindblad, No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, won twice in 2022-23 including posting the first sub-200 score for 54 holes in LSU women’s golf history (195) at the Battle at the Beach. She averaged 70.48 for the season and has a school record 11 career college titles.

Stone, who finished solo eight at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur with a 54-hole score of even par 216, won her first collegiate title at the Nexus Collegiate in the Bahamas with a 6-under 210. A member of the winning 2022 United States Curtis Cup team averaged 71.56 this past season.

Donegan, from Ennis, County Clare Ireland, had three top 10s in her first season at LSU and averaged 72.33 for the season. She finished third in the SEC Championships in her last tournament, posting 2-under 214 for the 54-hole event.

Hertzman made her presence known on one of golf’s biggest stages finishing second in the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate with a 4-under total of 209. In LSU’s quarterfinal match win in the SECs, Hertzman dropped a 17-foot putt for birdie on the final hole that was difference in getting LSU’s clinching point.

Riley earned her spot on the community service team working on various projects in the community including the Halloween Boo-Zar and the Martin Luther King service day activities. She is the women’s golf rep on the LSU Student Athlete Advisory Council.

The complete SEC Women’s Golf Awards for 2022-23 are as follows:

FIRST TEAM ALL-SEC

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

Celina Sattelkau, Vanderbilt

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Jenny Bae, Georgia

Megan Schofill, Auburn

Andrea Lignell, Ole Miss

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

Latanna Stone, LSU

SECOND TEAM ALL-SEC

Laney Frye, Kentucky

Jennie Park, Texas A&M

Aine Donegan, LSU

Annabell Fuller, Florida

Anna Foster, Auburn

Chiara Tamburlini, Ole Miss

Jensen Castle, Kentucky

Hailee Cooper, Texas A&M

COACH OF THE YEAR

Garrett Runion, LSU

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Chiara Tamburlini, Ole Miss

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Lynn Lim, Vanderbilt

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Lynn Lim, Vanderbilt

Izzy Pellot, Mississippi State

Tillie Claggett, Vanderbilt

Manassanan Chotikabhukkana, Tennessee

Casey Weidenfeld, Auburn

Surapa Janthamunee, Mississippi State

Angela Arora, Tennessee

Edit Hertzman, LSU

Mia Sandtorv Lussand, South Carolina

COMMUNITY SERVICE TEAM

Emile Overas, Alabama

Ffion Tynan, Arkansas

Ashley-Sinclair Curtis, Auburn

Taylor Roberts, Florida

Caterina Don, Georgia

Jensen Castle, Kentucky

Taylor Riley, LSU

Ellen Hutchinson-Kay, Ole Miss

Izzy Pellot, Mississippi State

Sophia Burnett, South Carolina

Manassanan Chotikabhukkana, Tennessee

Jennie Park, Texas A&M

Tess Davenport, Vanderbilt