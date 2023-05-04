DeBerg and Shank Earn First Team All-America Honors

Gulf Shores, Ala. – LSU Beach Volleyball players, Kylie DeBerg and Ellie Shank, have earned the honor of AVCA First Team All-American.

The pair have been dominant this year with an overall record of 22-11 with wins over Top 20 opponents including; South Carolina, FSU, Washington UCLA, FAU, and GCU.

“We are so excited for Kylie and Ellie to earn this honor,” said head coach Russell Brock. “I’m proud of the hard work that they’ve consistently put into their career and specifically this season. They deserve every bit of recognition they get. The way they represent our program is impressive in every way.”

Not only has DeBerg and Shank performed well in the spring season, the success dates back to the fall. The pairs earned the first ever Fall AVCA Pairs National Championship along with USA Volleyball Women’s Beach Collegiate Championship.

The duo is the third pair in LSU Beach Volleyball history to earn the honor of AVCA First Team All-American. Claire Copllola and Kristen Nuss earned the honor in 2018 and 2019 while Nuss and Taryn Kloth earned it in 2021.