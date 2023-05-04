Adrian Named SEC Brad Davis Community Service Award Winner

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU swimmer Spencer Adrian was named as the Tigers male winner of the SEC Brad Davis Community Service Award for his efforts in the community this academic year, the league office announced Thursday.

The Southeastern Conference announced the male and female Brad Davis Community Service Award Winners for each of its 14 member institutions.

The school award winners are nominees for the Male and Female Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year which will be announced later in May.

Adrian, a native of Portland, Ore., has been one the most active members in the Baton Rouge community throughout his time as a Tiger. This is the second-straight season Adrian has represented LSU on the SEC Community Service team.

Adrian participated in the Halloween Boozar, an annual free event that provides a safe and fun environment for children of all ages and their families to enjoy trick-or-treating activities and carnival games while interacting with LSU student-athletes. He is currently Vice President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and has assisted with LSU Streak Week, the Sweats to Suit fashion show and Tiger Nights. He also coordinated the swimming & diving teams attending various sporting events on campus.

Adrian was also named LSU’s representative for the SEC Community Service team, which was announced at the 2023 SEC Championships in February.

The school winners will each receive a $5,000 post-graduate scholarship provided by the SEC.

The male and female Community Service Leaders of the Year, to be announced later in May, will each receive a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship, provided by the SEC.

The SEC Community Service Post-Graduate Scholarship is named for former Associate Commissioner Brad Davis. Davis succumbed to cancer on March 2, 2006. He had been a member of the SEC staff since 1988, first serving as an assistant commissioner until 1994 when he was promoted to associate commissioner.

2022-23 Female Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners:

Sania Mitchell, Gymnastics, Alabama

Reilly Shaner, Swimming & Diving, Arkansas

Sara Pacer, Track & Field, Auburn

Cheyenne Lindsey, Softball, Florida

Sage Powell, Volleyball, Georgia

Kaitlynn Wheeler, Swimming & Diving, Kentucky

Kai Rivers, Gymnastics, LSU

Ellen Hutchinson-Kay, Golf, Ole Miss

Grace Fagan, Softball, Mississippi State

Amy Feddersen, Swimming & Diving, Missouri

Jordan Allen, Equestrian, South Carolina

Lucy Marret, Rowing, Tennessee

Haley Redifer, Equestrian, Texas A&M

Chantal Jordan, Swimming & Diving, Vanderbilt

2022-23 Male Brad Davis SEC Community Service Award Winners: