Week 12 National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU remains ranked in the week 12 national ranking polls.

The Tigers rank No. 15 in both the NFCA Division I Top 25 Poll and D1Softball Poll, and No. 16 in both the USA Softball Poll and Extra Inning Softball Poll.

LSU is coming off a 2-1 series loss at No. 14 Alabama and will conclude the regular season with a three-game series against No. 10/11 Georgia May 5-7. The SEC Tournament will be May 9-13 in Fayetteville, Ark.

