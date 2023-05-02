Oghenebrume Named Men’s SEC Runner of the Week Back-To-Back Weeks

BATON ROUGE, La. – The conference office announced Tuesday that Godson Oghenebrume was named SEC Runner of the Week for his performance this past weekend at the LSU Invitational. This is Oghenebrume’s second SEC weekly honor of the season, earning one last week along with his USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week honor.

The Ughelli, Nigeria, native beat out a loaded 100-meter field that included the likes of the top three 100m runners in the SEC (himself, teammate Da’Marcus Fleming, and Tarsis Orogot of Alabama), a young star in Erriyon Knighton, and many more of the best SEC runners. He clocked a time of 10.01w which was the fastest SEC time this week, and second fastest time in the nation this week.

In the men’s 4×100-meter relay, Oghenebrume anchored a time of 38.26 which ranks No. 1 in the nation, No. 4 in the world, No. 2 in LSU history, No. 5 in collegiate history, and is a Bernie Moore stadium record. The team of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Fleming, and Oghenebrume shaved .10 off their time of 38.36 last weekend, which was No. 6 in collegiate history.

This season the men’s 4×100 team has ran the three fastest times in the nation with 38.36, 38.36, and 38.53. All eight of their times this year rank top-10 on the USTFCCCA performance list this season, the only other teams in the nation with multiples top-10 times are Florida (3), Florida State (2) and Tennessee (2), whom they all beat this past weekend.

LSU SEC Athletes of the Week – Outdoors

Alia Armstrong – Women’s Runner of the Week (March 21)

Da’Marcus Fleming – Men’s Runner of the Week (March 21)

Tzuriel Pedigo – Men’s Field Athlete of the Week (March 21)

Alia Armstrong – Women’s Runner of the Week (March 28)

Michaela Rose – Women’s Runner of the Week (April 11)

Morgan Smalls – Women’s Field Athlete of the Week (April 11)

Matthew Sophia – Men’s Freshman of the Week (April 11)

Godson Oghenebrume – Men’s Runner of the Week (April 25)

Godson Oghenebrume – Men’s Runner of the Week (May 1)

