LSU Baseball Defeats Southeastern, 10-0, in Run-Rule Victory Tuesday

HAMMOND, La. – Second baseman Gavin Dugas collected three hits, including a two-run homer, Tuesday night to lead top-ranked LSU to a 10-0 win over Southeastern Louisiana at Alumni Field.

The game ended after seven innings due to the NCAA 10-run rule. LSU improved to 36-8 on the year with the victory, while Southeastern dropped to 19-22.

The shutout was LSU’s eighth of the season, which leads the nation.

The Tigers return to action at 6 p.m. CT Friday when they open a three-game SEC series at Auburn. The game will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it will be streamed on SEC Network +.

Dugas, LSU’s lead-off hitter, was 3-for-4 at the plate with two-run homer, a hit-by-pitch and three runs scored. Third baseman Tommy White also delivered a two-run homer in the seventh to give the Tigers the 10-0 advantage.

LSU right-hander Gavin Guidry (3-0), making his first career start, was credited with the win as he worked the first 2.1 innings and limited the Lions to no runs and no hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

“I thought there are some good qualities we’ve displayed throughout the year that we displayed tonight,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “The hitters managed the strike zone well, so we took our free bases, and we drove the ball when (Southeastern) made some mistakes. We played good defense, which was great, because Sunday (vs. Alabama) was probably our toughest defensive game of the year.

“We used six pitchers in seven innings, and I’m really happy with how those guys performed tonight; we really needed that.”

SLU starter Adam Guth (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed three runs – all unearned – on four hits in 2.0 innings with one walk and no strikeouts.

LSU grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning as first baseman Jared Jones drew a one-out walk, moved to third when SLU third baseman Shea Thomas mishandled catcher Hayden Travinski’s grounder, and scored on a wild pitch by Guth.

Dugas punctuated the inning with a two-out, two-run homer, his 11th dinger of the season.

The Tigers extended the lead to 7-0 in the fourth in a four-run outburst highlighted by Travinski’s two-out, two-run single. Centerfielder Dylan Crews also produced a run on a fielder’s choice grounder, and he scored on a wild pitch.

LSU added a run in the fifth when Dugas singled, stole second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when SLU shortstop TJ Salvaggio misplayed White’s ground ball.

Crews lined a two-out double in the seventh, and White – who leads the nation with 73 RBI — followed with his 16th homer of the season.