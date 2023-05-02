Komar and Collins Selected for NCAA Individual Championships with All-American Honors

Baton Rouge, La. – Redshirt freshman Anastasiya Komar and junior Kylie Collins were selected by the NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Subcommittee to participate individually in singles and as a duo in doubles in the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championships, the NCAA announced on Tuesday.

The singles and doubles competition will be conducted May 22-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 17- 20. This year’s event will be conducted jointly with the NCAA Divisions II and III Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships and hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. Full brackets will be posted a day before the competition begins.

Komar was selected as a top 16 seed in singles, which checks off a requirement to be named an ITA Singles All-American. The All-American honors continue for Komar as her and Collins were named a top 8 seed in doubles, which locks in ITA Doubles All-American honors for the pair. Collins was named an at-large selection for the singles championship.

The accolades continue to rack up this season for Komar, who has enjoyed a successful debut campaign for the Tigers and has led from the front. She has posted a 33-7 overall singles record dating back to the fall with a tremendous 19-2 record in dual matches. Included in that is a 9-2 record at the No. 1 court in singles and 10-0 at the No. 2. Against some of the best in the conference, she tallied an 11-2 singles record in SEC play, which tied her for the most wins in the conference and has earned 11 singles against ranked foes. She was named All-SEC First Team last week.

The doubles duo of Komar and Collins has been a dominant pair when played together. They are a perfect 10-0 in doubles this season with an 8-0 record in dual matches. All eight wins have come from the top doubles spot, with four wins having come against ranked foes. The pair is the first LSU doubles duo to earn ITA All-American honors since 2018, where Jessica Golovin and Eden Richardson received the honor after winning the NCAA Doubles Championship.

For Komar, she becomes only the third Tiger in program history to earn both singles and doubles All-American honors in the same season, joining Bruna Colosio (2000) and Joana Valle Costa (2017). For Collins, the doubles honor is the third All-American honor of her collegiate career after earning doubles honors in 2021 and singles honors in 2022 while at Texas.

Collins will compete in the singles championship for the second straight season and will look to join Komar in the singles All-American category. Collins earned 13 singles wins this season dating back to the fall with eight coming in dual matches. In dual play, four wins came from the No. 1 court and four from the No. 2. Last year, Collins made a run to the Round of 16 in the singles championship, defeating the No. 3-seed in the first round along the way.

