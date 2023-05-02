Baton Rouge, La. – Senior Ronnie Hohmann was selected by the NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Subcommittee to serve as an alternate in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Singles Championship, the NCAA announced on Tuesday.

The singles competition will be conducted May 22-27 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, after the conclusion of the team championship, which runs from May 17- 20. This year’s event will be conducted jointly with the NCAA Divisions II and III Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships and hosted by the University of Central Florida and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. Full brackets will be posted a day before the competition begins.

As an alternative, Hohmann has the opportunity to enter the tournament after the withdrawal of a current student athlete. If the withdrawing student-athlete was selected by automatic qualification, the next eligible singles player from that conference will be considered before substituting from the alternate list.

Hohmann played a great season on court 1, securing ranked singles victories over No. 73 Dan Martin of Miami, 53 Tyler Stice of Auburn and No. 67 Nikola Slavic of Ole Miss. The Tiger has a 9-8 singles record on the season. Hohmann peaked at No. 14 in the iTA singles rankings and has remained ranked all season. Most recently, he was named to Second Team All-SEC.

In the 2022 season, Hohmann finished in the round of 16 at the NCAA Singles Championship in Champagne, Illinois. The Tiger earned All-American honors after his run in the tournament.

