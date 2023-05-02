Coach Mulkey To Receive The Winged Foot Award From New York Athletic Club

NEW YORK – LSU Women’s Basketball head coach Kim Mulkey will receive the Winged Foot Award Tuesday evening at the New York Athletic Club in recognition of winning the 2023 NCAA Championship.

This will be the fourth time Coach Mulkey has received the Winged Foot Award which has been presented each year since 1996 to the winning coaches of the men’s and women’s NCAA Division I Basketball Championships. UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley will also receive the award on Tuesday in New York.

Coach Mulkey has four national championships as a head coach. She won titles at Baylor in 2005, 2012 and 2019. In her second season at LSU, Coach Mulkey won her fourth national championship as a head coach this season. She is the first head coach to win national titles at two schools.

With sustained success throughout her entire career, Coach Mulkey’s national championship hardware is not limited to just her time as a head coach. She is the only person in men’s or women’s DI basketball with national championships as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

Coach Mulkey has proven twice that she can turn programs around quickly. It took her just five seasons to turn Baylor into a national championship program and at LSU, through efficient use of the newly established transfer portal, Coach Mulkey led the Tigers to a National Championship during her second year in Baton Rouge. Coach Mulkey is one of two coaches to lead their respective program to a national championship during their second year on the job. Carolyn Peck, who will present the Winged Foot Award to Coach Mulkey on Tuesday, led Purdue to a NCAA Championship in 1999 during her second season there as head coach.

LSU went 34-2 during its championship campaign. The Tigers began the season scoring 100+ points in each of its first five games to tie a NCAA record. The only other team to score 100 points in five consecutive games was the 1982-83 Louisiana Tech team that Mulkey starred on as the point guard.

In the NCAA Championship game against Iowa, LSU scored a women’s championship game record 102 point en route to victory. With six games scoring 100+ points throughout the season, LSU set a program record. With 9.9 million viewers the championship game was the most watched women’s college basketball game of all-time.