Women’s Tennis Returns to NCAA Tournament; Draws Wisconsin in First Round

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (13-10) will compete in the NCAA Tournament for the 24th time in program history after being named in the selection show on Monday evening. The Tigers will play in the Ames Regional, hosted by Iowa State, and will take on the Wisconsin Badgers (19-6) at 11 a.m. CT on Friday, May 5.

The Tigers return to the NCAA Tournament after missing out in 2022. For first-year coach Taylor Fogleman, it marks the first time in program history that a first-year head coach has led their team to the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA Tournament features 64 teams chosen by the NCAA. 16 regional sites are determined by national seeding. If LSU defeats Wisconsin on Friday, the Tigers would move on to the second round and face the winner of No. 11 Iowa State and Drake at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 6.

LSU posted a 13-10 record in dual matches this season, picking up two wins against a fellow team selected in the NCAA Tournament: A 5-2 win over Arkansas at the LSU Tennis Complex on March 12 and a 4-3 win over Arkansas at the SEC Tournament on April 20. The battle-tested Tigers have competed in tight contests against national seeds all season in SEC play, including a narrow 4-3 defeat to No. 15 Tennessee on April 2.

