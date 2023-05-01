USTFCCCA Outdoor Rankings – May 1, 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released their sixth list of national rankings for the 2023 outdoor season on Monday. The LSU women’s squad dropped one spot to No. 6 this week, while the men also dropped a spot down to No. 6 in the nation.

USTFCCCA Rankings

The LSU 4×100-meter relay team consisting of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Godson Oghenebrume continues to dominate their competition, taking first on at the LSU Invitational with another nation-leading time of 38.26 seconds. Their time shaves .10 seconds off of their nation-lead from last week and is their fourth time resetting their lead this season. The time of 38.26 seconds also ranks fourth in the world, fifth on the all-time collegiate list, and is the Bernie Moore stadium record.

Celebrating her second to last home meet with the Tigers, Alia Armstrong raced out to a season-best time of 12.56 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles. Her previous best this season was 12.57 seconds, which she clocked at the Texas Relays last month. She now sits at third in the nation after taking second place on Saturday.

Senior John Meyer took first in shot put with a season-best toss of 67’ 0” (20.42m), which he landed on his second attempt of the afternoon. Meyer was one of two athletes to surpass 20 meters in the rain. His throw improves his hold of his number three rank in the nation.

LSU currently has 15 marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this season; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

Men’s 4×100 A – No. 1 – 38.26#

Michaela Rose – No. 1 – 800 meter – 1:59.08

Godson Oghenebrume – No. 2 – 100 meter – 9.97

Alia Armstrong – No. 3 – 100-meter hurdles – 12.56#

John Meyer – No. 4 – Shot put – 67’ 0” (20.42m)#

Morgan Smalls – No. 4 – High jump – 6’ 1.25” (1.86m)

Shani’a Bellamy – No. 5 – 400-meter hurdles – 55.96

Tzuriel Pedigo – No. 5 – Javelin throw – 254’ 7” (77.61m)

Da’Marcus Fleming – No. 6 – 100 meter – 10.06

Women’s 4×100 A – No. 8 – 43.27

Da’Marcus Fleming – No. 9 – 200 meter – 20.22

Thelma Davies – No. 9 – 200 meter – 22.64

Women’s 4×100 B – No. 10 – 43.30

Brandon Hicklin – No. 10 – Long jump – 26’ 1” (7.95m)

Leah Phillips – No. 10 – 100-meter hurdles – 12.89

# – Indicates mark or time was set last week

2023 LSU Outdoor Rankings

LSU Women – No. 1 – March 27

LSU Men – No. 2 – March 27

LSU Women – No. 6 – April 3

LSU Men – No. 5 – April 3

LSU Women – No. 2 – April 10

LSU Men – No. 5 – April 10

LSU Women – No. 5 – April 17

LSU Men – No. 9 – April 17

LSU Women – No. 5 – April 24

LSU Men – No. 5 – April 24

LSU Women – No. 6 – May 1

LSU Men – No. 6 – May 1

