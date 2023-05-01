Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU men’s tennis team (14-10) will compete in the NCAA Tournament for the 40th time in program history after being named in the selection show on Monday evening. The Tigers will play in the Ann Arbor Regional, hosted by Michigan, and will take on the California Golden Bears (12-10) at 9 a.m. CT on Saturday, May 6.

This marks the Tigers third consecutive year in the tournament. First year head coach Danny Bryan will lead the Tigers in their run.

The NCAA Tournament features 64 teams chosen by the NCAA. 16 regional sites are determined by national seeding. If LSU defeats California on Saturday, the Tigers would move on to the second round and face the winner of No. 7 Michigan and Toledo at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 7.

LSU posted a 14-10 record in dual matches this season, picking up three wins against a fellow team selected in the NCAA Tournament: A 4-1 win over Auburn at the LSU Tennis Complex on April 14 and 6-1 and 4-1 wins over Tulane.

