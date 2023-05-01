BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU junior centerfielder Dylan Crews on Monday was named SEC Player of the Week by the league office.

Crews led LSU to three wins in four games last week, including a three-game sweep over Alabama. He batted .429 (6-for-14) in four games with two homers, eight RBI, five runs, five walks and a .600 on-base percentage.

Crews hit .545 (6-for-11) in the Alabama series with two homers, eight RBI and five runs scored. He blasted a three-run homer in the third inning of Friday’s game, increasing a 1-0 LSU lead to 4-0 in an eventual 8-6 victory.

Crews was on base four times in five plate appearances on Sunday with two walks and two hits, including a solo homer, and he collected three RBI in the Tigers’ 13-11 win. He increased his reached base streak to 47 straight games, which includes all 43 games this season and the final four games of last season.

Crews, a product of Longwood, Fla., is hitting .490 on the year with 12 doubles, one triple and 13 homers, 52 RBI and 71 runs scored.