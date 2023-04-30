Seits and Bracken Named to The CCSA All-Tournament Team

Huntsville, Ala. – The Court 2 pair, Grace Seits and Parker Bracken, earned a spot on the CCSA All-Tournament for their performance at the CCSA Conference Tournament this past weekend in Huntsville, Alabama.

Seits is a senior from Romona, California who has contributed to the LSU’s success the past three years. Her sophomore year, Seits played a utility role competing on Courts 3, 4 and 5 with a combined record of 7-3. In her junior season Seits went 27-9 on Court 4 and won Top Flight with partner Kelli Greene-Agnew for that court.

Bracken is a sophomore from Ridgeland, Mississippi who has been a stud for the Tigers ever since she stepped foot on campus. She went 23-20 in her freshman season primarily playing on Courts 1 and 2. Earned CCSA Pair of the Week with Kylie DeBerg. Awarded Top Flight with DeBerg on Court 2. And selected to the CCSA All-Freshman Team.

The pair has been dominant this season on Court 2 with a record of 23-9. Seits and Bracken have beaten multiple Top 20 pairs including; TCU, Georgia State, Washington, LMU, Hawaii, and FAU.

Seits and Bracken went through the CCSA Tournament only dropping one game against GCU.

Results:

LSU Grace Seits / Parker Bracken def. MSU Grayson Hall / Tylar Garrett – 21-8, 21-10

LSU Grace Seits / Parker Bracken def. FSU Anna Long / Jordan Polo – 21-12, 21-19

LSU Grace Seits / Parker Bracken def. TCU Anhelina Khimil / Kate Privett – 19-21, 21-16, 15-13