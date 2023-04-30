No. 13 LSU Falls to No. 16 Alabama, 2-0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 13/14 LSU (38-13, 11-10 SEC) fell 2-0 in the weekend finale to No. 16 Alabama (36-16, 12-9 SEC) Sunday afternoon at Rhoads Stadium to win the series, 2-1.

“It was a tough battle today,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “It’s a tough place to play and we played one of the nation’s best pitchers. I thought our defense and pitching staff held their own, but we need to make quicker adjustments with our offense.”

Graduate pitcher Ali Kilponen (12-5) picked up the loss after 2.1 innings pitched where she threw two strikeouts and allowed two runs on two hits. Freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon entered the circle in relief and tossed 3.2 innings with one strikeout and gave up one hit.

Junior infielders Danieca Coffey and Raleen Gutierrez both recorded one hit in the game.

Alabama’s graduate pitcher Montana Fouts (20-8) hurled nine strikeouts and allowed no runs on two hits in a complete game effort.It was her second shutout of the weekend.

A solo shot in the first inning from graduate infielder Ashley Prange put Alabama on the scoreboard first and the home team crossed another run in the third to hold a 2-0 advantage that held for the remainder of the game as both clubs went scoreless through the final four innings.

On Deck

LSU will conclude the regular season with a three game series against No. 11 Georgia May 5-7 at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, La.

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.