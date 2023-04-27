LSU Gold
State of the Program: Brian Kelly

LSU's head football coach sits down for an exclusive look back on year one and look ahead to year two, only on LSU GOLD

LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly sits down with Emily Dixon to discuss everything from how his life has changed in the boot, developing players with an upcoming trip to Senegal, roster updates and spring training.

