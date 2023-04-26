Thirteen Tigers Named To Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll
BATON ROUGE – A total of 13 LSU gymnasts were named to the 2022-23 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll for their performances in the classroom, the league announced on Wednesday afternoon.
A total of 742 student-athletes were named to the Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
The Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics and swimming & diving and is based on grades from the 2022 Spring, Summer, and Fall terms.
In order to receive this honor, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above.
Seniors Kiya Johnson and Alyona Shchennikova marked their fourth straight year as an honor roll member, as they have been named to the SEC Academic honor roll in all four years as Tigers.
Kai Rivers, Kamryn Ryan, Maddie Rau, Lexi Nibbs, Olivia Dunne, Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard and Elena Arenas earned their third academic honor.
Earning their second year on the SEC Academic Honor Roll are sophomores KJ Johnson and Tori Tatum. It was the first academic honor for Alexis Jeffrey.
The LSU Gymnastics program now owns a total of 287 SEC Academic Honor Roll selections.
Below is the full list of gymnasts who earned a spot on the 2022-23 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll:
Name, Major
Elena Arenas, Sports Administration
Sierra Ballard, Finance
Haleigh Bryant, Sports Administration
Olivia Dunne, Interdisciplinary Studies
Alexis Jeffrey, Interdisciplinary Studies
Kiya Johnson, Master Liberal Arts
KJ Johnson, Communication Studies
Lexi Nibbs, Interdisciplinary Studies
Maddie Rau, Interdisciplinary Studies
Kai Rivers, Liberal Arts
Kamryn Ryan, Kinesiology
Alyona Shchennikova, Interdisciplinary Studies
Tori Tatum, Interdisciplinary Studies