Thirteen Tigers Named To Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – A total of 13 LSU gymnasts were named to the 2022-23 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll for their performances in the classroom, the league announced on Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 742 student-athletes were named to the Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics and swimming & diving and is based on grades from the 2022 Spring, Summer, and Fall terms.

In order to receive this honor, a student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above.

Seniors Kiya Johnson and Alyona Shchennikova marked their fourth straight year as an honor roll member, as they have been named to the SEC Academic honor roll in all four years as Tigers.

Kai Rivers, Kamryn Ryan, Maddie Rau, Lexi Nibbs, Olivia Dunne, Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard and Elena Arenas earned their third academic honor.

Earning their second year on the SEC Academic Honor Roll are sophomores KJ Johnson and Tori Tatum. It was the first academic honor for Alexis Jeffrey.

The LSU Gymnastics program now owns a total of 287 SEC Academic Honor Roll selections.

Below is the full list of gymnasts who earned a spot on the 2022-23 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll:

Name, Major

Elena Arenas, Sports Administration

Sierra Ballard, Finance

Haleigh Bryant, Sports Administration

Olivia Dunne, Interdisciplinary Studies

Alexis Jeffrey, Interdisciplinary Studies

Kiya Johnson, Master Liberal Arts

KJ Johnson, Communication Studies

Lexi Nibbs, Interdisciplinary Studies

Maddie Rau, Interdisciplinary Studies

Kai Rivers, Liberal Arts

Kamryn Ryan, Kinesiology

Alyona Shchennikova, Interdisciplinary Studies

Tori Tatum, Interdisciplinary Studies