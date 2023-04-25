Pleasants Earns SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second time this season, junior shortstop Taylor Pleasants was named SEC Player of the Week announced Tuesday afternoon by the conference office.

Pleasants returned to full strength last weekend and led the LSU Tigers with a .615 batting average and eight hits. Pleasants also scored four runs, had four RBIs and two doubles with a .769 slugging percentage and .643 on-base percentage last weekend. Specifically in the three-game series sweep against Mississippi State, Pleasants had a .636 batting average with seven hits and three RBIs. Pleasants ranks No. 7 in the SEC this season with 45 RBIs, and currently sits at No. 8 all-time in LSU Softball history with 163 career RBIs.

Pleasants has won four career SEC weekly awards, and as a team, LSU has won a SEC weekly superlative six times this season.

