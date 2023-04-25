LSU Remains at No. 6 in AVCA Poll
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team remains at No. 6 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.
The Tigers had no games this past weekend in order to prepare for the CCSA Tournament.
LSU finished the regular season 24-10.
The next tournament for the Tigers is the CCSA Tournament in Huntsville, Alabama, April 27-29, with the NCAA National Championship Tournament the following week, May 5-7.
AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH COACHES POLL: APRIL 25
|Rank
|School (First-Place Votes)
|Points
|Record
|Previous Rank
|1
|UCLA (21)
|477
|32-2
|1
|2
|TCU (3)
|459
|31-1
|2
|3
|USC
|432
|26-3
|3
|4
|Florida State
|417
|29-6
|4
|5
|LMU
|379
|25-8
|5
|6
|LSU
|361
|24-10
|6
|7
|GCU
|330
|23-6
|7
|8
|Stanford
|312
|26-10
|10
|9
|California
|291
|25-8
|9
|10
|Long Beach State
|264
|24-24
|11
|11
|Hawai’i
|235
|27-8
|8
|12
|FIU
|200
|17-14
|12
|13
|Washington
|189
|20-13
|13
|14
|Georgia State
|172
|16-16
|14
|15
|FAU
|153
|16-13
|15
|16
|South Carolina
|112
|19-10
|16
|17
|Stetson
|88
|22-14
|18
|18
|Tulane
|78
|22-8
|17
|19
|Pepperdine
|40
|16-12
|20
|20
|Arizona
|38
|19-10
|19
Others receiving votes: FGCU (6), North Florida (5), and UT Martin (2).
Dropped Out: None
Next Poll: May 2