LSU Remains at No. 6 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team remains at No. 6 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

The Tigers had no games this past weekend in order to prepare for the CCSA Tournament.

LSU finished the regular season 24-10.

The next tournament for the Tigers is the CCSA Tournament in Huntsville, Alabama, April 27-29, with the NCAA National Championship Tournament the following week, May 5-7.

AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH COACHES POLL: APRIL 25

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous Rank 1 UCLA (21) 477 32-2 1 2 TCU (3) 459 31-1 2 3 USC 432 26-3 3 4 Florida State 417 29-6 4 5 LMU 379 25-8 5 6 LSU 361 24-10 6 7 GCU 330 23-6 7 8 Stanford 312 26-10 10 9 California 291 25-8 9 10 Long Beach State 264 24-24 11 11 Hawai’i 235 27-8 8 12 FIU 200 17-14 12 13 Washington 189 20-13 13 14 Georgia State 172 16-16 14 15 FAU 153 16-13 15 16 South Carolina 112 19-10 16 17 Stetson 88 22-14 18 18 Tulane 78 22-8 17 19 Pepperdine 40 16-12 20 20 Arizona 38 19-10 19

Others receiving votes: FGCU (6), North Florida (5), and UT Martin (2).

Dropped Out: None

Next Poll: May 2