Nike Black LSU Tigers 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt
Beach Volleyball

LSU Remains at No. 6 in AVCA Poll

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball team remains at No. 6 in the AVCA Poll released on Tuesday.

The Tigers had no games this past weekend in order to prepare for the CCSA Tournament.

LSU finished the regular season 24-10.

The next tournament for the Tigers is the CCSA Tournament in Huntsville, Alabama, April 27-29, with the NCAA National Championship Tournament the following week, May 5-7.

AVCA COLLEGIATE BEACH COACHES POLL: APRIL 25

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Points Record Previous Rank
1 UCLA (21) 477 32-2 1
2 TCU (3) 459 31-1 2
3 USC 432 26-3 3
4 Florida State 417 29-6 4
5 LMU 379 25-8 5
6 LSU 361 24-10 6
7 GCU 330 23-6 7
8 Stanford 312 26-10 10
9 California 291 25-8 9
10 Long Beach State 264 24-24 11
11 Hawai’i 235 27-8 8
12 FIU 200 17-14 12
13 Washington 189 20-13 13
14 Georgia State 172 16-16 14
15 FAU 153 16-13 15
16 South Carolina 112 19-10 16
17 Stetson 88 22-14 18
18 Tulane 78 22-8 17
19 Pepperdine 40 16-12 20
20 Arizona 38 19-10 19

Others receiving votes: FGCU (6), North Florida (5), and UT Martin (2).

Dropped Out: None

Next Poll: May 2

