USTFCCCA Outdoor Rankings – April 24, 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released their fifth list of national rankings for the 2023 outdoor season on Monday. The LSU women’s squad stayed at No. 5 this week, while the men rose four spots to No. 5 in the nation.

USTFCCCA Rankings

The men’s 4×100-meter relay team consisting of Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel, Da’Marcus Fleming, and Godson Oghenebrume won their event at LSU Alumni Gold with a time of 38.36 seconds. The time of 38.36 puts them at fourth on the all-time LSU list and led them to beating Canada’s Olympic squad, who currently is the only team in the world this year to go sub-38. The Tigers continue to sit at first in the nation and now move up to fourth in the world.

Bursting onto the scene in the men’s 100 meter this past weekend was Oghenebrume. The Nigerian sprinter went on to clock his first ever sub-10 100 meter with 9.97 seconds (+2.3 m/s). His new all-conditions PR ranks second in the nation and first in the SEC. He is just the second collegiate athlete to go sub-10 this season. His heat included notable runners like his teammate Fleming, who clocked a time of 10.06w, and Olympian Marvin Bracy-Williams with 10.26w.

As mentioned in the last sentence, Fleming clocked a time of 10.06 seconds (+2.3 m/s) at Alumni Gold taking second overall in a loaded-100m field. The Miami native also clocked the ninth fastest time in the nation for the 200 meter with 20.22 (+2.1 m/s). Along with his help in the 4×100, Fleming currently holds three times that rank in the top-10 in the nation.

Apalos Edwards leaped to an SEC-leading and season-best distance of 53’ 5” (16.28m) on his second triple jump of the day Saturday, which ranks 10th in the nation. The only jumper ahead of him was Jeremiah Davis who led the nation this week and ranks second in the nation this season.

LSU currently has 17 marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this season; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

Michaela Rose – No. 1 – 800 meter – 1:59.08

Men’s 4×100 A – No. 1 – 38.53#

Godson Oghenebrume – No. 2 – 100 meter – 9.97#

Alia Armstrong – No. 2 – 100-meter hurdles – 12.57

John Meyer – No. 3 – Shot put – 66’ 6” (20.27m)

Morgan Smalls – No. 4 – High jump – 6’ 1.25” (1.86m)

Shani’a Bellamy – No. 5 – 400-meter hurdles – 55.96

Tzuriel Pedigo – No. 5 – Javelin throw – 254’ 7” (77.61m)

Da’Marcus Fleming – No. 6 – 100 meter – 10.06#

Women’s 4×100 A – No. 7 – 43.27

Leah Phillips – No. 8 – 100-meter hurdles – 12.89

Women’s 4×100 B – No. 9 – 43.30

Da’Marcus Fleming – No. 9 – 200 meter – 20.22#

Thelma Davies – No. 9 – 200 meter – 22.64

Brandon Hicklin – No. 9 – Long jump – 26’ 1” (7.95m)

Leah Phillips – No. 10 – 400-meter hurdles – 56.56

Apalos Edwards – No. 10 – Triple jump – 53’ 5” (16.28m)#

# – Indicates mark or time was set last week

2023 LSU Outdoor Rankings

LSU Women – No. 1 – March 27

LSU Men – No. 2 – March 27

LSU Women – No. 6 – April 3

LSU Men – No. 5 – April 3

LSU Women – No. 2 – April 10

LSU Men – No. 5 – April 10

LSU Women – No. 5 – April 17

LSU Men – No. 9 – April 17

LSU Women – No. 5 – April 24

LSU Men – No. 5 – April 24

