Baseball

April 24 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Schedule UL-Lafayette 8, LSU 5 LSU 7, Ole Miss 3 LSU 8, Ole Miss 4 LSU 7, Ole Miss 6 +0
Weekly Report

Overall Record: 32-7 (12-5 in SEC)

Last Week’s Results (3-1)
April 18 (Tue.) – UL LAFAYETTE (L, 5-8)
April 21 (Fri.) – at Ole Miss (W, 7-3)
April 22 (Sat.) – at Ole Miss (W, 8-4)
April 23 (Sun.) – at Ole Miss (W, 7-6)

This Week’s Schedule
April 25 (Tue.) – NICHOLLS, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
April 28 (Fri.) – ALABAMA, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
April 29 (Sat.) – ALABAMA, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
April 30 (Sun.) – ALABAMA, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update
• LSU won three of its four games last week, including an SEC series sweep at Ole Miss, the reigning College World Series champion … LSU’s 32-7 record is its best through 39 games since 2015, when the Tigers were 33-6 … LSU’s 12-5 SEC record this season is the Tigers’ best conference mark through 17 games since the 2015 club was also 12-5 in the league.

• Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews led LSU to three wins in four games last week, including a three-game sweep at reigning national champion Ole Miss … Crews batted .467 (7-for-15) in four games with one triple, two homers, seven RBI, six runs, five walks and a .600 on-base percentage … he hit .538 (7-for-13) in the Ole Miss series with one triple, two homers, seven RBI and five runs scored … in Saturday’s win over the Rebels, Crews blasted a two-run homer and a grand slam to collect a career-high six RBI … the grand slam was the first of his three-season LSU career … Crews increased his reached base streak to 43 straight games, which includes all 39 games this season and the final four games of last season.

• Junior right-hander Ty Floyd defeated Ole Miss on Saturday in the longest outing of his career, as he worked 8.1 innings to post the win over the Rebels … Floyd limited Ole Miss to three runs on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts, tying his career high for strikeouts … Floyd threw 111 pitches, including 76 for strikes to improve to 6-0 on the year.

• Junior pinch hitter Hayden Travinski launched a two-out, three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning Sunday to lift top-ranked LSU to a 7-6 win over Ole Miss at Swayze Field … Travinski’s homer, his first of the season, erased a 6-4 Ole Miss lead … Travinski also earned his first start of the season at catcher on Saturday versus Ole Miss, and he provided an RBI single and scored a run in the Tigers’ 8-4 win.

• Freshman right-hander Gavin Guidry pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth on Sunday at Ole Miss to preserve the win and earn his first career save … Guidry allowed a one-out double, but then retired the final two Ole Miss hitters to seal the victory.

• Junior right-hander Paul Skenes and freshman left-hander Griffin Herring combined to defeat Ole Miss on Friday night … Skenes improved to 7-1 on the year, as he limited the Rebels to three runs on four hits in six innings with three walks and 11 strikeouts … Herring worked the final three innings to earn his second save of the year, blanking Ole Miss on no hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

• Junior right-hander Christian Little delivered his best performance in an LSU uniform on Sunday at Ole Miss, as he worked the first 5.1 innings and limited the Rebels to three runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts … LSU homered six times in the Ole Miss series, including a fifth-inning grand slam on Friday night by sophomore third baseman Tommy White, which erased a 3-2 Ole Miss lead and proved to be the game-winning hit … the blast was White’s third grand slam and 13th home run of the season … graduate designated hitter Cade Beloso blasted two solo homers at Ole Miss to increase his season total to seven dingers.

Baseball America Top 25

Rank Team Record
1 LSU 32-7
2 South Carolina 34-6
3 Wake Forest 34-6
4 Florida 31-10
5 Vanderbilt 29-11
6 Arkansas 30-10
7 Coastal Carolina 26-12
8 Campbell 31-8
9 Stanford 25-12
10 Texas Tech 29-13
11 Virginia 32-9
12 Arizona State 27-12
13 Miami 25-15
14 East Carolina 29-11
15 Kentucky 30-9
16 Duke 27-12
17 West Virginia 29-11
18 Boston College 27-12
19 Dallas Baptist 31-9
20 Oregon 26-12
21 Oklahoma St. 28-13
22 Oregon State 26-13
23 UTSA 30-10
24 Connecticut 29-11
25 Indiana 29-11

D1Baseball.com Top 25

Rank Team Record Previous
1 LSU 32-7 1
2 Wake Forest 34-6 2
3 South Carolina 34-6 6
4 Florida 31-10 3
5 Vanderbilt 29-11 4
6 Coastal Carolina 26-12 10
7 Arkansas 30-10 5
8 Stanford 25-12 9
9 Campbell 31-8 11
10 Connecticut 29-11 15
11 Boston College 27-12 20
12 East Carolina 29-11 7
13 Virginia 32-9 8
14 Texas Tech 29-13 16
15 Kentucky 30-9 13
16 Miami 25-15 17
17 Arizona State 27-12 19
18 West Virginia 29-11 NR
19 Dallas Baptist 31-9 NR
20 Duke 27-12 NR
21 Louisville 26-13 12
22 Oregon State 26-13 21
23 Oregon 26-12 23
24 Tennessee 26-14 NR
25 UTSA 30-10 25
Dropped Out
Texas 27-15 14
North Carolina 25-15 18
UCLA 22-13-1 22
Southern Miss 23-15 24

Perfect Game Top 25

Ranking Team Overall Previous
1 LSU 32-7 1
2 South Carolina 34-6 6
3 Wake Forest 34-6 3
4 Florida 34-10 2
5 Coastal Carolina 26-12 16
6 Dallas Baptist 31-9 18
7 Arkansas 30-10 5
8 Tennessee 26-14 19
9 Stanford 25-12 9
10 Campbell 31-8 15
11 Vanderbilt 29-11 4
12 Boston College 27-12 17
13 Texas Tech 29-13 13
14 Kentucky 30-9 11
15 Indiana 30-11 20
16 East Carolina 29-11 7
17 UConn 29-11 21
18 Duke 27-12 NR
19 Virginia 32-9 8
20 Miami 25-15 24
21 Indiana State 25-12 NR
22 Oregon 26-12 22
23 West Virginia 29-11 NR
24 UTSA 30-10 NR
25 Arizona State 27-12 NR

Coaches Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Record Points Previous
1 LSU (27) 32-7 769 1
2 Wake Forest (1) 34-6 738 2
3 South Carolina (3) 34-6 725 6
4 Florida 31-10 644 3
5 Vanderbilt 29-11 621 4
6 Arkansas 30-10 600 5
7 Coastal Carolina 26-12 551 13
8 Stanford 25-12 523 9
9 Campbell 31-8 454 12
10 Virginia 32-9 428 7
11 Kentucky 30-9 424 11
12 Boston College 27-12 403 17
13 Connecticut 29-11 394 15
14 East Carolina 29-11 366 8
15 Texas Tech 29-13 251 19
16 Tennessee 26-14 242 20
17 Miami 25-15 234 18
18 Arizona State 27-12 221 21
19 Louisville 26-13 207 10
20 Dallas Baptist 31-9 194 NR
21 West Virginia 29-11 189 NR
22 Duke 27-12 155 NR
23 Oregon 26-12 118 23
24 Oklahoma State 28-13 103 24
25 Indiana 30-11 84 NR

NCBWA Top 30

Rank School Record Previous
1 LSU 32-7 1
2 Wake Forest 34-6 2
3 South Carolina 34-6 7
4 Florida 31-10 3
5 Campbell 31-8 11
6 Arkansas 30-10 5
7 Stanford 25-12 10
8 Vanderbilt 29-11 4
9 Coastal Carolina 26-12 13
10 East Carolina 29-11 6
11 Virginia 32-9 8
12 Boston College 27-12 17
13 Kentucky 30-9 12
14 Connecticut 29-11 16
15 Texas Tech 29-13 18
16 Arizona State 27-12 19
17 DBU 31-9 23
18 Tennessee 26-14 21
19 Louisville 26-13 9
20 Miami 25-15 20
21 West Virginia 29-11 29
22 Oregon 26-12 25
23 Duke 27-12 RV
24 Oklahoma State 28-13 26
25 North Carolina 25-15 14
26 Texas 27-15 15
27 Oregon State 26-13 27
28 UTSA 30-10 28
29 Indiana 30-11 30
30 FGCU 29-11 24

