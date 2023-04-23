Muna Lee Inducted Into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Tiger alum Muna Lee was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame for the Class of 2023 on Sunday.

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame’s Kansas City Enshrinement was held at the LEX at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri. This is the Hall of Fame’s 29th year in operation.

From high school all the way to the Olympics, Lee enjoyed quite the career in track and field. As a senior at Central High School in Kansas City, she competed in the 2000 Olympic Trials, finishing the 100 meter in 11.36 seconds making her the fastest HS runner in the nation at the time. Lee went on to be a four-time state champion in the 100 and 200 from 1997-2000.

She then went on to join the Tigers in 2001, becoming the most decorated athlete in LSU track and field history. Lee was a seven-time NCAA champion, a 12-time Southeastern Conference champion, and a 20-time All-American. Her All-American award total is just one shy of the school record of 21 held by the great Esther Jones.

In Olympic competition, Lee was an Olympic qualifier in 2004 and, in 2008, was fifth in the 100m and fourth in the 200m. At the Olympic Trials, she won the 100m and placed second in the 200m. She also was part of the 2005 World Champion 4×100-meter relay USA team and was the 100m runner-up that year. Lee is now an assistant coach for the Tennessee State Tigers.

“The LSU Track and Field family would like to congratulate Muna for her Missouri Sports Hall of Fame induction,” said Head Coach Dennis Shaver. “It is earned and well-deserved recognition for her accomplishments in our sport, Geaux Tigers.”

For more about the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, visit mosportshalloffame.com.

