No. 1 LSU Wins Game 2 Over Ole Miss, 8-4

OXFORD, Miss. – Right-hander Ty Floyd worked a career-high 8.1 innings Saturday, and centerfielder Dylan Crews launched two home runs as top-ranked LSU defeated Ole Miss, 8-4, at Swayze Field.

LSU improved to 31-7 overall and 11-5 in the SEC as the Tigers clinched a series win over the Rebels. Ole Miss dropped to 21-18 overall and 3-14 in conference play.

The teams conclude the series at 1:30 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Floyd (6-0) recorded the longest outing of his career, limiting Ole Miss in 8.1 innings to three runs on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

“Ty just was so sharp and that allowed him to extend, just a phenomenal effort,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “He always prepares well, but the last couple weeks we really made some strides and the pitch execution was as good as you could do it today.”

Crews blasted two home runs, including his first career grand slam, collecting a career-best six RBI.

“Dylan is a special player, and he never lets the situation get too big,” Johnson said. “He executes his plan, and he’s the best player on the planet. He’s just super committed to what he knows he needs to do. He’s a special talent, but the talent comes out like that because he’s so consistent in how he approaches the game.”

Ole Miss starting pitcher Hunter Elliott (1-1) was charged the loss, as he allowed five runs on two this in 1.0 inning with five walks and three strikeouts.

LSU struck for two runs against Elliott in the top of the first inning as leftfielder Tre’ Morgan drew a one-out walk before Crews unloaded a two-run homer into center field.

The Tigers increased the lead to 6-0 in the second when Crews blasted the first grand slam of his career and his 11th homer of the season.

Designated hitter Cade Beloso’s solo homer in the fifth – his sixth dinger of the season – gave LSU a 7-0 advantage.

Ole Miss narrowed the gap to 7-3 in the sixth when leftfielder Kemp Alderman his a three-run homer, his 16th dinger of the year.

LSU added a run in the seventh when catcher Hayden Travinski delivered a two-out, RBI single.