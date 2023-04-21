LSU Takes Series-Opening Victory Over Ole Miss, 7-3

OXFORD, Miss. – Third baseman Tommy White blasted his third grand slam of the season Friday night, and right-hander Paul Skenes earned his seventh win as top-ranked LSU posted a 7-3 victory over Ole Miss at Swayze Field.

LSU improved to 30-7 overall, 10-5 in the SEC, while Ole Miss dropped to 21-17 overall and 3-13 in conference play.

The teams resume the series at 2 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be carried on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on ESPN2.

White’s grand slam in the fifth inning erased a 3-2 Ole Miss lead and increased his RBI total this season to 66.

Skenes (7-1) pitched six innings and fired a season-high 117 pitches, limiting the Rebels to three runs on four hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts.

Ole Miss starter Xavier Rivas (5-3) was charged with the loss, as he allowed six runs – five earned – on four hits in 4.1 innings with three walks and six strikeouts.

“Anytime you go on the road in this league, you’re going to take punch, and we did, and the response is what I’m proud of,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Our hitters continue to take great at-bats and set the stage tonight for Tommy’s grand slam.

“It was a really good team win; I thought everybody played their roles in the game really effectively tonight.”

LSU grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when centerfielder Dylan Crews tripled and scored when Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez misplayed a hard grounder by White.

The Tigers extended the lead to 2-0 in the third when second baseman Gavin Dugas doubled, moved to third on leftfielder Tre’ Morgan’s groundout and scored on a wild pitch by Rivas.

Ole Miss struck for three runs in the fourth as designated hitter Will Furniss launched a three-run homer, his third dinger of the year.

LSU regained the lead in the fifth when White smashed a grand slam over the center-field fence for his 13th homer of the year. The dinger was White’s third grand slam of the year and LSU’s sixth this season.

The Tigers added a run in the eighth when rightfielder Brayden Jobert singled, stole second base and scored on catcher Alex Milazzo’s single.

LSU freshman left-hander Griffin Herring earned his second save of the season, as he worked the final three innings and allowed no runs on no hits with two walks and three strikeouts.