Ofili and Rose Receiving Votes for The Bowerman Mid-Outdoor Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. – The USTFCCCA released their Mid-Outdoor edition of The Bowerman Watch List Wednesday afternoon. Junior Favour Ofili and sophomore Michaela Rose are both receiving-votes for the latest edition of the prestigious watch list.

Favour Ofili has yet to compete since she made her outdoor-season debut at the Battle on the Bayou on March 25. During the meet she ran in the women’s 4×100-meter relay, clocking a time of 43.27 seconds, which ranks sixth in the nation currently. Ofili has appeared on the watch list or received votes for the list each week of the indoor and outdoor season so far.

Michaela Rose has been sending waves and making her case for The Bowerman each week of 2023. This past week she was able to dig deep and set the new LSU record with a time of 1:59.08, taking first among collegiate runners at Brian Clay. Her new best ranks first in the nation, second in collegiate history, and fourth in the world. Rose has now received votes for the watch list three of the five 2023 editions.

The men’s edition of The Bowerman Mid-Outdoor Watch List will be released tomorrow at 3 p.m. CT.

For more about The Bowerman, visit ustfccca.org.

