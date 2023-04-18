LSU Men's Golf Team Opens Play at SEC Championships

BATON ROUGE – LSU goes into postseason play coming off one of its best performances of the year in its last outing and the Tigers will look to carry that momentum into Wednesday’s opening round of the SEC Championships.

Teams will play 54 holes of stroke play through Friday with the top eight teams advancing to match play beginning on Saturday morning. The two teams remaining will meet in a nationally-televised golf match on Sunday to decide the title. The individual title will be decided at the end of the 54 holes of stroke play.

The tournament is being played at the Sea Island Golf Club – Seaside Course, which is routinely ranked among the top 100 courses in the United States. Tom Fazio’s re-design of the 1929 classic by famed golf architects Harry S. Colt and Charles Allison is host to the PGA Tour’s fall RSM Classic.

Last year, LSU advanced to the semifinal round at the SEC Championships before dropping a 3-2 decision to Vanderbilt in Match Play.

LSU is coming off a third place finish at last week’s Aggie Invitational where the Tigers rallied with a closing round of 12-under 276. All four of LSU’s counting scores during the final round of the Aggie Invitational were under par led by Drew Doyle and Luke Haskew who each closed with a 4-under 68.

Doyle leads the Tigers with a 71.30 stroke average as he’s posted 17 rounds of par or better in 10 events. Five times he’s placed in the Top 10 this year, with three of those coming as top 5 finishes.

Doyle will be joined in the LSU lineup by Garrett Barber (71.44 stroke average), Haskew (72.22), Connor Gaunt (73.67), and Cohen Trolio (73.67).

Haskew enters conference play having played his last six round of golf at 15-under, which includes a 63 during the opening round of the Mossy Oak Collegiate on April 3. Last week at the Aggie Invitational, Haskew put together rounds of 72-70-68 to finish in a tie for second place at 6-under 210.

At last year’s SEC Championships, Trolio tied for third overall at 4-under 206, while Doyle finished a stroke back at 3-under 207 to tie for fifth place.

Live scoring for the tournament can be found at www.golfstat.com.