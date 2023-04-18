BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Senior Ronald Hohmann of the LSU men’s tennis team has been named the SEC Co-Player of the Week alongside Georgia’s Phillip Henning, the league office announced on Tuesday.

The conference honor is Hohmann’s first of the season.

This past week, Hohmann helped the Tigers secure their third and fourth SEC wins of the season by going perfect in singles and securing a ranked doubles win. On Friday night against then-No. 17 Auburn, Hohmann played a key role in the LSU Tigers upset. He secured the victory on court one over then-59 Tyler Stice, winning in straight sets 6-0, 6-4. LSU went on to win the match 4-1. This was Hohmann’s second ranked singles win of the season.

On Sunday’s match against Vanderbilt, Hohmann and partner, Nick Watson, got the win on court 1 against the then-No. 13 duo Siim Troost and Jeremie Casabon in a clean sweep 6-0. This was the pair’s second ranked win of the season. LSU went on to take the doubles point 1-0. In singles, Hohmann faced Nathan Cox and secured the victory 6-4, 6-2. The Tigers won the match 4-1.

After this weekend, Hohmann advanced in the ITA Singles Rankings to No. 75 and in the ITA Doubles Rankings, with his partner Watson, advanced to No. 50.

Hohmann and the Tigers are set to compete in the SEC Tournament at noon CT on Thursday, April 20 against Ole Miss.

