USTFCCCA Outdoor Rankings – April 17, 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released their fourth list of national rankings for the 2023 outdoor season on Monday. The LSU women’s squad fell three spots to No. 5, while the men dropped four spots to No. 9 in the nation.

USTFCCCA Rankings

Two weekends ago Michaela Rose ran the second fastest 800-meter time in LSU history with 2:00.34. This past week she was able to dig deeper and set the new LSU record with a time of 1:59.08, taking first among collegiate runners at Brian Clay. Her new best ranks first in the nation, second in collegiate history, and fourth in the world. This is her sixth time in 2023 going sub 2:02 in the 800.

Senior John Meyer landed a season-best throw of 66’ 6” (20.27m) on his first attempt of the afternoon on Saturday. His throw ranks third in the nation and first in the SEC. Meyer still holds the LSU record of 67’ 3.25” (20.50m), which he landed at last year’s Tom Jones Memorial.

The Philadelphia native, Thelma Davies, continues to put on a great 2023 season after clocking a personal-best time of 22.64 seconds at Tom Jones. She has also become a key component to the women’s 4×100 the last few weeks, which currently has two times in the top-10 in the nation.

At Tom Jones Leah Phillips set a new personal-best time of 56.56 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles, which ranks 10th in the nation and fifth in the SEC. She now holds three times in the SEC’s top-10 list (100mH, 400mH, 4×100).

Lorena Rangel-Batres closed out the weekend for the Tigers with a school-record time of 4:11.61 in the 1500 meter. Entering today Rangel’s previous best was 4:16.67, shaving over five seconds off her previous PR. She now ranks 10th in the nation and second in the SEC.

LSU currently has 14 marks that rank inside the top 10 of the national rankings this season; a full list of those performances can be viewed below.

Top 10 National Rankings

Michaela Rose – No. 1 – 800 meter – 1:59.08#

Men’s 4×100 A – No. 1 – 38.53

Alia Armstrong – No. 2 – 100-meter hurdles – 12.57

John Meyer – No. 3 – Shot put – 66’ 6” (20.27m)#

Morgan Smalls – No. 4 – High jump – 6’ 1.25” (1.86m)

Tzuriel Pedigo – No. 4 – Javelin throw – 254’ 7” (77.61m)

Shani’a Bellamy – No. 5 – 400-meter hurdles – 55.96

Women’s 4×100 A – No. 6 – 43.27

Leah Phillips – No. 7 – 100-meter hurdles – 12.89

Women’s 4×100 B – No. 8 – 43.30

Brandon Hicklin – No. 9 – Long jump – 26’ 1” (7.95m)

Thelma Davies – No. 9 – 200 meter – 22.64#

Leah Phillips – No. 10 – 400-meter hurdles – 56.56#

Lorena Rangel-Batres – No. 10 – 1500 meter – 4:11.61#

# – Indicates mark or time was set last week

2023 LSU Outdoor Rankings

LSU Women – No. 1 – March 27

LSU Men – No. 2 – March 27

LSU Women – No. 6 – April 3

LSU Men – No. 5 – April 3

LSU Women – No. 2 – April 10

LSU Men – No. 5 – April 10

LSU Women – No. 5 – April 17

LSU Men – No. 9 – April 17

