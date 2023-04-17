LSU's KJ Williams Earns All-Tournament Honors In Portsmouth Invitational

BATON ROUGE – LSU All-SEC forward KJ Williams earned All-Tournament honors at this past weekend’s Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Williams was part of the 2023 group of 64 players that were divided into eight teams to showcase their skills in front of professional scouts. The PIT as it is known, has been a part of basketball’s postseason since 1953.

In his first game for Sales Systems, LTD, Williams had 18 points and nine boards in 29 minutes in a 119-82 win over Norfolk Sports Club. Williams was 6-of-14 from the field with four three-pointers.

The team won its second game the next day, downing Roger Brown’s Restaurant, 86-80, in double overtime with the 2,000 point-1,000 rebound fifth year senior scoring 15 points while grabbing 17 rebounds and dishing out three assists in a game-high 41 minutes.

While Sales Systems dropped the final game of the event to undefeated K&D Rounds Landscaping, 91-87, Williams was for the third straight game in double figures with 13 points as Sales Systems fell just short of a great comeback, rallying from a 53-28 halftime deficit.

Williams finished the three games scoring 46 points and grabbing 30 rebounds.

The contests were played at Churchland High School in Portsmouth. A total of 12 players of the 64 made the all-tournament team.