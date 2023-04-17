LSU Gold
Shop
Nike Black LSU Tigers 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt
Nike Black LSU Tigers 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt $34.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Baseball

April 17 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Schedule LSU 11, Tulane 5 LSU 16, Kentucky 6 (8 inn.) Kentucky 13, LSU 10 LSU 7, Kentucky 6 +0
April 17 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Weekly Report

Overall Record: 29-6 (9-5 in SEC)

Last Week’s Results (3-1)
April 11 (Tue.) – at Tulane (W, 11-5)
April 13 (Thu.) – KENTUCKY (W, 16-6 – 8 innings)
April 14 (Fri.) – KENTUCKY (L, 10-13)
April 15 (Sat.) – KENTUCKY (W, 7-6)

This Week’s Schedule
April 18 (Tue.) – UL LAFAYETTE, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
April 21 (Fri.) – at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
April 22 (Sat.) – at Ole Miss, 2 p.m. CT (ESPN2)
April 23 (Sun.) – at Ole Miss, 1:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update
• LSU won three of its four games last week, including an SEC series win over Kentucky, which currently has the best NCAA RPI … LSU’s 29-6 record is its best through 35 games since 2015, when the Tigers were 30-5 … the Tigers have been ranked No. 1 in all of the college baseball polls for 10 consecutive weeks.

• Sophomore third baseman Tommy White led LSU to three wins in four games last week, including an SEC series victory over NCAA RPI No. 1 Kentucky … White batted .389 (7-for-18) in four games with four doubles, one homer, 11 RBI, four runs and a .429 on-base percentage … he hit .385 (5-for-13) in the Kentucky series with three doubles, one homer, eight RBI and four runs scored … White provided the game-winning RBI in all three of LSU’s wins last week – he delivered a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning at Tulane on Tuesday to break a 3-3 tie, and LSU went on to an 11-5 win; White’s two-run double in the bottom of the first inning on Thursday versus Kentucky gave LSU a lead it never relinquished in a 16-6 victory; White was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning on Saturday, breaking a 6-6 tie and lifting the Tigers to a 7-6 win.

• Junior right-hander Bryce Collins posted two wins in two relief appearances last week over Tulane and NCAA RPI No. 1 Kentucky … he worked a combined 5.0 innings, allowing no runs on one hit with three walks and six strikeouts … he worked the final 2.1 innings of Saturday’s win over Kentucky, blanking the Wildcats on one hit with one walk and four strikeouts … Collins entered Saturday’s game in the seventh inning after Kentucky had scored three runs to take a 6-4 lead, and he recorded a strikeout to end the inning with a runner at first base; he then fired two shutout innings to earn the win after LSU scored two runs in the seventh and the go-ahead run in the eighth … Collins entered the Tulane game on Tuesday in the fourth inning with one out, a runner at first base and the scored tied 3-3; he worked 2.2 scoreless innings as LSU grabbed the lead, allowing no hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

• Freshman first baseman Jared Jones batted .500 (7-for-14) in four games last week with three doubles, two homers, five RBI, six runs and a .611 on-base percentage … in LSU’s SEC series win over NCAA RPI No. 1 Kentucky, Jones hit .400 (4-for-10) with two homers, five RBI and five runs … he blasted two solo homers in the Tigers’ 7-6 win over Kentucky on Saturday, and each dinger – one in the second inning and one in the sixth inning – gave the Tigers a lead … Jones smashed three doubles in LSU’s win at Tulane on Tuesday, tying the school single-game record for doubles … Jones is second on the LSU squad this season in homers (11), and he is third on the club in RBI (36) and doubles (9).

Baseball America Top 25

Rank Team Record
1 LSU 29-6
2 Florida 30-7
3 Wake Forest 31-5
4 Vanderbilt 29-7
5 Arkansas 29-7
6 South Carolina 30-6
7 East Carolina 28-8
8 Coastal Carolina 23-11
9 Virginia 31-6
10 Campbell 27-8
11 Stanford 23-10
12 Kentucky 28-7
13 Louisville 26-9
14 Texas 26-12
15 Texas Tech 25-12
16 Miami 22-13
17 North Carolina 24-12
18 Arizona State 25-10
19 Oregon State 24-11
20 Oregon 24-10
21 Dallas Baptist 27-9
22 UTSA 28-8
23 Connecticut 26-9
24 Oklahoma State 24-13
25 Southern Miss 22-12

D1Baseball.com Top 25

Rank Team Record Previous
1 LSU 29-6 1
2 Wake Forest 31-5 2
3 Florida 30-7 3
4 Vanderbilt 29-7 4
5 Arkansas 29-7 5
6 South Carolina 30-6 6
7 East Carolina 28-8 9
8 Virginia 31-6 7
9 Stanford 23-10 8
10 Coastal Carolina 23-11 17
11 Campbell 27-8 14
12 Louisville 26-9 10
13 Kentucky 28-7 12
14 Texas 26-12 19
15 Connecticut 26-9 20
16 Texas Tech 25-12 21
17 Miami 22-13 NR
18 North Carolina 24-12 13
19 Arizona State 25-10 24
20 Boston College 24-11 11
21 Oregon State 24-11 NR
22 UCLA 21-10-1 22
23 Oregon 24-10 NR
24 Southern Miss 22-12 NR
25 UTSA 28-8 NR
Dropped Out
Florida Gulf Coast 27-9 15
Tennessee 23-13 16
Oklahoma State 24-13 18
Southern California 21-13-1 23
TCU 22-14 25

Perfect Game Top 25

Ranking Team Record Previous
1 LSU 29-6 1
2 Florida 30-7 2
3 Wake Forest 31-5 3
4 Vanderbilt 29-7 4
5 Arkansas 29-7 6
6 South Carolina 30-6 5
7 East Carolina 28-8 9
8 Virginia 31-6 7
9 Stanford 23-10 8
10 Louisville 26-9 10
11 Kentucky 28-7 13
12 UCLA 21-10-1 14
13 Texas Tech 25-12 17
14 North Carolina 24-12 11
15 Campbell 27-8 16
16 Coastal Carolina 23-11 20
17 Boston College 24-11 15
18 Dallas Baptist 27-9 21
19 Tennessee 23-13 12
20 Indiana 25-11 24
21 UConn 26-9 22
22 Oregon 24-10 NR
23 Southern Miss 22-12 NR
24 Miami 22-13 NR
25 Texas 26-12 25

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

Rank Team (Record) Points Previous
1. LSU (29-6) 493 1
2. Vanderbilt (29-7) 491 2
3. Wake Forest (31-5) 489 4
4. Arkansas (29-7) 487 7
5. Florida (30-7) 485 6
6. South Carolina (30-6) 483 3
7. Virginia (31-6) 480 5
8. Arizona St. (25-10) 479 10
9. Kentucky (28-7) 477 11
10. Louisville (26-9) 475 8
11. Stanford (23-10) 469 9
12. Texas (26-12) 467 12
13. Cal. St. Fullerton (19-11) 465 13
14. East Carolina (28-8) 462 15
15. Miami, Fla. (22-13) 459 21
16. Oregon (24-10) 456 22
17. North Carolina (24-12) 453 14
18. U.C. Santa Barbara (22-11) 451 16
19. Texas Christian (22-14) 449 17
20. Campbell (27-8) 445 19
21. Texas Tech. (25-12) 436 23
22. Indiana St. (22-12) 434 NR
23. Indiana (25-11) 431 NR
24. Kent St. (25-10) 428 NR
25. Texas-San Antonio (28-8) 425 NR
26. Dallas Baptist (27-9) 424 NR
27. Central Michigan (21-13) 420 NR
28. Connecticut (26-9) 418 NR
29. Coastal Carolina (23-11) 415 29
30. Oral Roberts (27-10) 413 NR

Coaches Poll

Coming soon

 

NCBWA Top 30

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Record Points Previous
1 LSU (28) 29-6 770 1
2 Wake Forest (2) 31-5 731 2
3 Florida (1) 30-7 705 3
4 Vanderbilt 29-7 690 4
5 Arkansas 29-7 648 6
6 South Carolina 30-6 617 5
7 Virginia 31-6 571 7
8 East Carolina 28-8 551 10
9 Stanford 23-10 496 8
10 Louisville 26-9 467 9
11 Kentucky 28-7 434 11
12 Campbell 27-8 356 15
13 Coastal Carolina 23-11 353 21
14 Texas 26-12 300 18
15 Connecticut 26-9 288 20
16 North Carolina 24-12 248 13
17 Boston College 24-11 233 14
18 Miami 22-13 208 25
19 Texas Tech 25-12 175 22
20 Tennessee 23-13 174 12
21 Arizona State 25-10 161 23
22 UCLA 21-10 149 19
23 Oregon 24-10 118 NR
24 Oklahoma State 24-13 84 16
25 Oregon State 24-11 77 NR

Related Stories

Tommy White Named SEC Player of the Week

Tommy White Named SEC Player of the Week

White led LSU to three wins in four games last week, including an SEC series victory over NCAA RPI No. 1 Kentucky. He batted .389 (7-for-18) in four games with four doubles, one homer, 11 RBI, four runs and a .429 on-base percentage.
Gallery: Baseball vs Kentucky

Gallery: Baseball vs Kentucky

Gallery: Baseball vs Kentucky Game 3

Gallery: Baseball vs Kentucky Game 3