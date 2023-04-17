Andrews, Jaquish Named to U.S. Women’s National Team at WBSC World Cup Roster

OKLAHOMA CITY – LSU All-Americans Aliyah Andrews and Sahvanna Jaquish has been named to the first U.S. Women’s National Team (WNT) roster of the 2023 season to represent Team USA at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) World Cup – Group A event July 11-15 in Fingal-Dublin, Ireland.

The competition consists of a two-stage format with 18 teams competing across three groups (Group A, B and C) in Stage 1 followed by Stage 2 which will include the top two teams from each group playing in the finals in 2024.

The U.S. will be in Group A along with world-ranked No. 3 Chinese Taipei, No. 9 Australia, No. 16 Great Britain, No. 17 Ireland, and No. 43 Botswana. An additional 12 countries will compete in Group B and Group C.

The 2023 U.S. WNT World Cup Group A roster includes 13 returners from the 2022 season, including Jaquish who was honored with the Glen Todd Award: Most Valuable Player in the 2022 Canada Cup.

Three athletic conferences are represented on the roster including the Pac-12 (eight players), SEC (five players) and the Big 12 (three players). UCLA and Washington each have three athletes, followed by LSU and Oklahoma who both have two athletes.

Athletes were selected by the WNT Selection Committee based on previous and ongoing evaluations at the collegiate and professional levels as well as USA Softball National Team events, trials and camps.

