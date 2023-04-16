BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 46 LSU men’s tennis team (13-9, 3-8 SEC) defeated No. 71 Vanderbilt (7-16, 2-9 SEC) by a score of 4-1 on Sunday, April 16 at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Danny’s Thoughts

“I’m really proud of how the guys played today, especially the seniors,” head coach Danny Bryan said. “Ronnie and Nick got us going in doubles with a 6-0 win over the No. 13 pair in the country is pretty darn impressive. Then Ronnie going on court 1 and getting that straight set win for us was huge. In doubles we did a good job of winning the point quickly and in singles we had enough guys play well enough to get the W today. We were able to send our seniors off the right way at home. Now we’re looking ahead to the SEC Tournament where we will play Thursday.”

Doubles

Court 1 was a ranked match up with No. 90 Ronnie Hohmann and Nick Watson competing against No. 13 Siim Troost and Jeremie Casabon, winning the match 6-0.

Stefan Latinovic and Welsh Hotard faced Michael Ross and Nathan Cox in the No. 2 spot. The Tiger duo won the match and clinched the doubles point 6-3. LSU took the lead 1-0.

On court 3, Chen Dong and George Stoupe competed against Joubert Kloppe and Macsen Sisam. The Commodore duo was up 3-2 when play went unfinished.

Singles

In the No. 1 spot, No. 80 Hohmann faced Cox, winning in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. LSU’s score extended to 2-0.

Hotard competed against Troost on cour 4t. The Tiger secured the match 6-2, 6-4 and advanced LSU’s lead to 3-0.

On court 2, Latinovic took the court against Klopper. The Commodore won the match 6-4, 6-2 and put Vanderbilt on the scoreboard 3-1.

Stoupe faced Casabon in the No. 5 spot. The Tiger cliched the match 6-3, 6-3. LSU won 4-1.

On court 3, No. 109 Dong competed against Ross. The Commodore took set one 7-6(3). Dong was up 3-0 in the second set when play went unfinished.

Julien Penzlin faced Sisam on court 6. Sisam took set one 7-6(6). The Tiger was up 4-1 in the second set when the match went unfinished.

Up Next

The Tigers are headed to Auburn, Ala. to compete in the SEC Tournament set to begin on April 19. LSU’s opponent and match time will be shared once available.

#46 LSU 4, #71 Vanderbilt 1

Singles competition

#80 Ronald Hohmann (LSU) def. Nathan Cox (VANDY) 6-4, 6-2

2. Joubert Klopper (VANDY) def. Stefan Latinovic (LSU) 6-4, 6-2

3. #109 Chen Dong (LSU) vs. Michael Ross (VANDY) 6-7 (3-7), 3-0, unfinished

4. Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Siim Troost (VANDY) 6-2, 6-4

5. George Stoupe (LSU) def. Jeremie Casabon (VANDY) 6-3, 6-3

6. Julien Penzlin (LSU) vs. Macsen Sisam (VANDY) 6-7 (6-8), 4-1, unfinished

Doubles competition

#90 Ronald Hohmann/Nick Watson (LSU) def. #13 Siim Troost/Jeremie Casabon (VANDY) 6-0

2. Stefan Latinovic/Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Michael Ross/Nathan Cox (VANDY) 6-3

3. Chen Dong/George Stoupe (LSU) vs. Joubert Klopper/Macsen Sisam (VANDY) 2-3, unfinished

Match Notes:

Vanderbilt 7-16; National ranking #71

LSU 14-9; National ranking #46

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (1,4,2,5)