Rangel-Batres Sets LSU 1500-Meter Record at the Bryan Clay Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the final day of action at Tom Jones Memorial and Bryan Clay Invitational. California saw the LSU distance team rewrite the 1500-meter performance list multiple times on Saturday.

Final Results (Bryan Clay) | Final Results (Tom Jones)

Lorena Rangel-Batres closed out the weekend for the Tigers with a time of 4:11.61 in the 1500 meter. Entering today Rangel’s previous best was 4:16.67, shaving over five seconds off her previous PR. She now ranks first in LSU history, topping the previous record holder Katy-Ann McDonald’s time of 4:12.30 from last season.

Behind Lorena was none other than Michaela Rose. The sophomore clocked a time of 4:11.98 in her first ever 1500m, which also would’ve been the new LSU record, making her second in LSU history. This comes a day after setting LSU’s 800-meter record time of 1:59.08. Cindy Bourdier and Callie Hardy both finished with new personal-best times in the 1500m of 4:20.90 and 4:23.75 respectively.

On the men’s side of the 1500m, Davis Bove became the first Tiger to run sub-3:40 in the 1500m since 1995 with a PR time of 3:39.42. Bove now sits at second in LSU performance-list history after previously ranking in seventh with 3:43.47. Alex Selles was the closer for LSU on Saturday, running a time of 3:42.82, ranking seventh in LSU history after his first ever 1500m.

Claudio Romero got the day started for LSU at Tom Jones with a first-place toss of 199′ 11″ (60.93m) on his final throw. Romero’s two other throws that landed (60.09m and 59.88m) also would have won the competition. The Chile native still holds the ninth-best mark in the nation of 201’ 1” (61.30m), which he has reached twice so far this season.

Aly Jo Warren entered the week at eight on LSU’s all-time performance list with a vault of 12’ 1.5” (3.70m). She ended Saturday with a new personal-best height of 12’ 4” (3.76m), which ranks seventh in the LSU record books.

Additional Personal Bests

Jevan Parara – Discus Throw – 166’ 10”

Matthew Sophia – 110-Meter Hurdles – 13.86

Montana Monk – 800 Meter – 2:10.81

Shanya Luna – 800 Meter – 2:14.38

Jack Wallace – 800 Meter – 1:53.84

Shani’a Bellamy – 400 Meter – 55.90

Hannah Douglas – 400 Meter – 53.09

Mats Swanson – 400 Meter – 48.00

Up Next

LSU will be heading back home to host LSU Alumni Gold on Saturday, April 22.

