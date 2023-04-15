LSU and OLOL Health to Honor Student-Athletes at Mikey Awards

BATON ROUGE – LSU will honor the outstanding academic and athletic accomplishments of its student-athletes on Monday night at the Maravich Assembly Center with the annual Mikey Award Show presented by Our Lady of the Lake Health.

LSU’s student-athletes will walk the red carpet beginning at 6 p.m. with the show set to begin at 7. Former LSU great, Super Bowl Champion and recent nominee for a Sports Emmy Ryan Clark will host the event.

Among the awards being presented at the Mikey’s include the TAF Male and Female Student-Athlete of the Year presented by Cox Communications, the TAF Male and Female Athlete of the Year presented by Cox Communications, the Tiger Cup, and the Eye of the Tiger Award.

The Tiger Cup is presented to the LSU team that has the highest total achievement in the areas of academics, community service and competition. The Eye of the Tiger Award presented by Our Lady of the Lake Health is given to the LSU student-athlete who has overcome adversity to still achieve success in the classroom and in competition.

Other awards on Monday night include: Male and Female Rookie of the Year, Male and Female Sports Play of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Male and Female Leadership Award, and Record-Breaking Performances for both men and women.

Additionally, those student-athletes who have completed 54 credit hours with a 3.9 grade point average will be recognized as recipients of the Wally Pontiff Jr. Academic Excellence Award. The Bengal Belles Academic Achievement Award will be presented to those student-athletes who have completed their undergraduate degrees and are now pursuing a Master’s degree while still competing for the Tigers.

The event is not open to the public, but fans can tune in to watch the Mikey Awards Show on Monday night as the event will be streamed live on LSU Athletics’ Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LSUTigers.