Rose Clocks LSU Record in the 800 Meter, No. 2 in Collegiate History

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up day one of the Tom Jones Memorial and day two of Bryan Clay. The highlight for Friday’s meets was sophomore Michaela Rose setting the LSU record for the 800-meter dash.

Last week out, Rose ran the second fastest 800-meter time in LSU history with 2:00.34. This week she was able to dig deeper and set the new LSU record with a time of 1:59.08, taking first among collegiate runners at Brian Clay. Her new best ranks first in the nation, second in collegiate history, and fourth in the world. This is her sixth time in 2023 going sub 2:02 in the 800.

John Meyer landed a season-best throw of 66’ 6” (20.27m) on his first attempt of the afternoon. His throw would rank third in the nation and first in the SEC heading into this weekend.

Late Friday night Gwyneth Hughes ran the 5000 meter, clocking a personal-best time of 16:58.91. Her first career 5000-meter race ranks fifth in LSU history. The freshman Ella Chesnut followed Hughes up with a personal-best time of 16:26.87, which ranks third in LSU history.

Jackson Martingayle started the day off for the Tigers by clocking a time of 30.15.42 in the 10,000 meter. His new personal best time ranks 10th in LSU history.

Cindy Bourdier – 800 meter – 2:04.01

Alex Selles – 800 meter – 1:47.08

Ella Onojuvwevwo – 200 meter – 23.35

Godson Oghenebrume – 200 meter – 20.92

Sean Burrell – 200 meter – 21.49

Leah Phillips – 400-meter hurdles – 56.56

Jack Wallace – 1500 meter – 3:50.23

Dyllon Nimmers – 1500 meter – 4:00.17

LSU will be closing out Tom Jones and Bryan Clay tomorrow.

