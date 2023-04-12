Bramblett, Williams Named to NFF Honor Society

BATON ROUGE – Two LSU football standouts – punter Jay Bramblett and running back Josh Williams – have been named to the 2023 National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame Hampshire Honor Society, the organization announced on Wednesday.

The NFF Hampshire Honor Society recognizes those football players who have maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or better during their playing career.

“We are thrilled to honor another impressive group of athletes as part of this year’s Hampshire Honor Society,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “Over the last 17 years, the Hampshire Honor Society has served as a powerful vehicle for schools to recognize their college football players who have distinguished themselves both academically and athletically, and we congratulate the schools and each of these young men for their commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives.”

An elite group of 1,734 players from 328 schools qualified for membership in 2023, setting a record for the number of members in a single year during the program’s 17-year history. The initiative has now honored 16,370 student-athletes since its inception.

Williams, a two-year starter at running back for the Tigers, graduated in December with a 3.4 grade point average in marketing. He’s also a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and currently enrolled in LSU’s prestigious Flores MBA Program.

On the field, Williams had his best year as a Tiger in 2022, rushing for 532 yards and six touchdowns.

Bramblett, a transfer from Notre Dame, ranked among the best punters in the SEC in 2022, averaging 44.5 yards on 49 punts in his first year with the Tigers. He was named to the second team Academic All-America. He graduated from Notre Dame last spring and is currently pursuing a Masters degree in leadership and human resource management at LSU.

Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must be either:

• A senior player, who will graduate this spring/summer, and just completed his final year of playing eligibility in 2022; or

• A graduated player, who has been out of high school at least (3) years;

And must have:

• Attained a minimum undergraduate cumulative GPA of 3.2 (4.0 scale); and

• Been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2022 season.