Boos and Larkin Earn CCSA Pair of The Week

Baton Rouge, La. – Lara Boos and Ella Larkin, LSU Beach Volleyball’s Court 4 pair, went 2-0 over the weekend at the Unconquered Invitational in Tallahassee, Florida and have been named the CCSA Pair of the Week, announced Wednesday.

LSU competed in Florida over the weekend where the pair of Boos and Larkin helped the Tigers go 3-1, including victories over two Top-20 teams.

Boos, a senior, and Larkin, a sophomore, have taken the sand by storm. The duo has helped the Tigers to their 21-9 record with multiple court wins against Top-20 teams.

On Friday, Boos and Larkin started off the day by helping lead the Tigers to victory over No. 6 LMU’s Kristine Garder and Jacinda Ramirez; 21-18, 18-21 and 15-10. Later in the day, the duo defeated No. 4 FSU’s Caitlin Godwin and Raelyn White, 21-18 and 21-15.

The Tigers are back home this weekend for the Battle on The Bayou Tournament Friday and Saturday. LSU will face Nicholls, HCU, UNA and No. 10 Stanford for Senior Weekend.