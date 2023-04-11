No. 12 LSU Edged by No. 1 Oklahoma, 3-0

BATON ROUGE, La. –No. 12/13 LSU (33-8) fell to No. 1 Oklahoma (37-1), 3-0 Tuesday afternoon at Tiger Park. Tiger fans came out in droves as 3,073 fans filled the ballpark, marking the fourth highest attendance in Tiger Park history.

“The atmosphere was awesome tonight,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “I hope everyone enjoyed it and will come back because it was really amazing.”

After walking the first batter of the third frame, the pitching staff combined to retire the final 15 batters of the game. The Tigers held Oklahoma to a season low in hits and batting average, allowing just two base knocks and a .083 average. LSU out-hit Oklahoma 3-2, marking the first time this season the Sooners have been out-hit by its opponent.

“I thought we did a better job than we did against Tennessee,” said Coach Torina. “We did a better job of keeping people off balance. We went with the plan and it was effective. Using four pitchers is kind of out of my comfort zone as a coach, but it worked so maybe we’ll do it more.”

Freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon (11-3) was charged with the loss. Berzon threw one strikeout and allowed three runs on two hits in 1.2 innings. Sophomore pitchers Raelin Chaffin, Emilee Casanova and freshman pitcher Alea Johnson combined to finish the game and allowed no hits while retiring 15 of the 16 batters they faced, including striking out the side in the fourth.

Junior infielder Danieca Coffey led the team with two hits and drew one walk to reach on each of her plate appearances. Junior catcher Ali Newland recorded one hit on the evening.

Oklahoma’s sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl (12-1) earned the win Tuesday evening. She tossed 12 strikeouts and allowed no runs on three hits and one walk in the complete game effort.

Oklahoma struck first, scoring three runs in the second inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from junior infielder Alyssa Brito.

After four straight scoreless innings, the Tigers put runners on first and second with two outs in the sixth. Unfortunately, a line out to third base from junior designated player Georgia Clark ended the threat from LSU. Newland led off the seventh inning with a single to the shortstop, but a double play followed by a strikeout sealed the game for Oklahoma.

LSU will travel to Auburn, Ala. to face No. 21/24 Auburn in a three-game series April 14-16.

