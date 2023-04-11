LSU Shoots Best Round of Day as Tigers Finish Third at Aggie Invitational

BATON ROUGE – LSU, behind the play of Luke Haskew and Drew Doyle, posted the lowest round of the day Tuesday as the Tigers rallied to finish third at the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Golf Club in Bryan, Texas.

As a team, LSU fired a final round of 12-under 276, the second lowest 18-hole total of the tournament, to finish at 4-under 860 in the 54-hole event. Only Louisville’s 275 in the second round on Monday bettered LSU’s final round score. Louisville claimed the team title at 12-under, followed by Texas A&M (-9) and LSU.

LSU’s starting five accounted for 24 birdies on the final day with Haskew and Doyle leading the way with seven each.

All four of LSU’s counting scores were under par Tuesday with Haskew and Doyle each posting 4-under rounds of 68. Haskew tied for second overall with a three-round total of 6-under 210. Haskew, who has been even-par or better in five of his last six rounds, had his highest finish since winning the Purdue Fall Individual Tournament in October.

Doyle, who tied for 34th, got all the way to 6-under on Tuesday before settling for a double-bogey on the final hole to finish with a 68. Doyle started on the back nine and birdied five of the first eight holes on the front side to get to 6-under.

Connor Gaunt and Garrett Barber both carded 2-under rounds of 70 to round on the counting scores for the Tigers. Cohen Trolio shot an even-par 72. Gaunt tied for 14th at 1-under 215 (70-75-71), while Barber finished 25th at 2-over 218 (73-75-70).

Nicholas Arcement, competing as an individual, finished the tournament with a 1-under 71 to claim 17th place.

LSU will take its momentum into the SEC Championships, which begin next Wednesday at Sea Island Golf Course in St. Simon Island, Georgia.