Clark Tabbed SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Graduate infielder Georgia Clark is named the SEC Player of the Week announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office. This marks the third consecutive week that an LSU student-athlete has won a conference weekly award.

Clark is joined by Texas A&M’s Koko Wooley as SEC Co-Player of the Week.

Clark led LSU with a 1.286 slugging percentage and two home runs in the 2-1 series win against Missouri. Clark finished the weekend with a .429 batting average, three hits, three RBIs and drew three walks. Last weekend, Clark moved up to No. 4 in the program’s record book with 39 career home runs, No. 3 with 121 career walks, and No. 10 with 149 career RBIs. Clark ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 32 walks this season.

With Tuesday’s announcement, Clark wins her first SEC weekly accolade this season and first since Feb. 10, 2020. LSU now has five total SEC weekly awards in 2023 represented by four different players.

