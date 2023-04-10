No. 1 LSU Tigers (26-5) at Tulane Green Wave (9-23)

DATE/TIME

• Tuesday, April 11 @ 6 p.m. CT (ESPN +)

STADIUM

• Turchin Stadium in New Orleans, La. (5,000)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 1 in all college baseball polls

• Tulane – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates, including 98.1 in Baton Rouge

• Live audio for LSU games at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats for LSU games at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• Tuesday’s game will be streamed on ESPN +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. TULANE

• LSU leads Tulane, 182-131-3, in a series that began with the first intercollegiate athletics event in LSU history, a 10-8 victory for the Tiger baseball squad over Tulane in 1893 … LSU defeated Tulane, 7-5, last season (March 15) in Baton Rouge, and that game marked the first meeting between the teams since April 18, 2018, when Tulane posted a 10-9 win over LSU in New Orleans … LSU won nine of 10 meetings with the Green Wave from 2011-15, but Tulane has won five of the last seven games in the series.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“Tulane is a much better team than their record indicates; they have played an extremely tough schedule. They have good players, and they’re really well-coached. If we win, I’m going to walk out of there feeling like it’s a good win. Tulane will finish better in the American Conference than what was predicted in the preseason.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU won two of its three games last week, including an SEC two-game series split at No. 3 South Carolina … LSU’s 26-5 record is its best through 31 games since 2015, when the Tigers were also 26-5.

• LSU, which has been ranked No. 1 all season by all of the college baseball polls, enters this week at or near the top of several NCAA statistical categories … the Tigers are No. 1 in the nation in shutouts pitched (7) … LSU is No. 2 in the nation in on-base percentage (.450), runs scored (321), scoring average (10.4 runs per game) and strikeouts pitched per nine innings (12.0) … the Tigers are No. 3 nationally in hits allowed per nine innings (6.49), No. 4 in slugging percentage (.586) and WHIP (1.16), and No. 5 in batting average (.328).

• LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews is No. 1 in the nation in batting average (.510), on-base percentage (.645) and in runs scored (53); he is No. 4 in slugging percentage (.882) … third baseman Tommy White is No. 1 in the nation in RBI per game (1.82) and No. 2 in total RBI (51) … right-hander Paul Skenes leads the nation in strikeouts (91), strikeouts per nine innings (17.30), hits allowed per nine innings (3.99) and WHIP (0.61) … Skenes is No. 2 in the nation in ERA (1.14) and No. 5 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (11.38).

• Graduate second baseman Gavin Dugas batted .444 (4-for-9) in LSU’s three games last week with one double, one triple, one homer and seven RBI … he also walked twice and was hit by a pitch, posting a .538 on-base percentage … in Friday’s win at third-ranked South Carolina, Dugas launched a two-out grand slam in the top of the eighth inning, erasing a 7-3 deficit and tying the game at 7-7 … LSU went on to score the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth and secure an 8-7 victory … the grand slam was the third of Dugas’ career – he hit two grand slams in 2021 – and it marked his 10th home run this season … in LSU’s win over Nicholls on Tuesday, Dugas was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBI.

• Shortstop Jordan Thompson hit .500 (3-for-6) in two games at South Carolina with two homers, five RBI and three runs scored … designated hitter Cade Beloso batted .429 (3-for-7) at South Carolina with one homer, three RBI and three runs scored … Beloso provided the game-winning hit in the top of the ninth inning on Friday, when he broke a 7-7 tie with an RBI single and lifted LSU to an 8-7 victory.

• Freshman right-hander Gavin Guidry posted the first two pitching wins of his collegiate career last week, as he recorded relief victories over Nicholls and third-ranked South Carolina … he recorded a combined 3.0 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and six strikeouts … in Friday’s win over the Gamecocks, Guidry pitched the final 1.2 innings, limiting South Carolina to no runs on one hit with one walk and three strikeouts … he entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with one out and the score tied 7-7, and he retired two straight batters to end the inning; after LSU took an 8-7 lead in the top of the ninth, Guidry blanked the Gamecocks in the bottom of the frame by striking out the side to end the game … Guidry earned the win over Nicholls on Tuesday night by pitching 1.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts … he entered the game in the top of the third inning with two runners on and LSU trailing 1-0, and he recorded a strikeout to end the inning … he then blanked Nicholls in the fourth inning, firing two more strikeouts.

ABOUT THE GREEN WAVE

• Tulane is 3-3 in the American Athletic Conference after winning two of three games versus Memphis and dropping two of three games at South Florida … the Wave is hitting .237 as a team with 52 doubles, seven triples, 37 homers and 41 stolen bases in 52 attempts … Tulane’s pitching staff has a 6.40 cumulative ERA with 285 strikeouts in 277.0 innings.

• Infielder Brady Marget is hitting .301 for the Wave with eight doubles, five homers and 14 RBI … catcher Brennan Lambert and outfielder Jackson Linn share the team lead in RBI with 19, and Linn has a team-high seven homers.