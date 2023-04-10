Morris and Williams Selected in WNBA Draft

NEW YORK – LSU’s LaDazhia Williams and Alexis Morris were both selected just picks apart in the second round of the WNBA Draft on Monday night in New York City

Williams was the first to go as the 17th overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the draft and Morris went a few picks later at No. 22 to the Connecticut Sun.

In two seasons at LSU Morris teamed back up with Coach Kim Mulkey and helped electrify the program, culminating in a national championship. Throughout her time in Baton Rouge Morris averaged 15.2 points in 64 games.

Morris shined brightest in this year’s NCAA Tournament. She averaged 16.8 points and 3.8 assists throughout March Madness and she scored over 20 points in each of the final three games of the season.

The Beaumont, Texas native finished her college career in her home state with a trip to Dallas for the Final Four. In the Final Four game against Virginia Tech, Morris scored 27 points, 16 of which came in the second half as LSU came back in the fourth quarter after trailing by as many as 16 points in the third quarter. Once again in the National Championship against Iowa, Morris came up big in the second half to help LSU clinch the game. She scored 19 of her 21 total points in the second half and dished out 9 assists throughout the game to help LSU set a NCAA Championship game record with 102 points.

Williams made the most of her one year at LSU, coming to Baton Rouge as a graduate transfer from Missouri. The forward made an impact in multiple ways en route to the national championship, stepping up as a key player throughout the Tigers’ March Madness run.

In a critical performance in the Sweet Sixteen, Williams helped the Tigers survive and advance. Her 24 point performance led LSU in its tightest game of the tournament as the Tigers slid past the Utes to keep their championship hopes alive. Williams stepped up once again in the National Championship with 20 points in the win vs. Iowa.

LSU has had 22 players drafted into the WNBA and Coach Mulkey has had 23 players drafted the league. Khayla Pointer and Faustine Aifuwa were Coach Mulkey’s first players at LSU to be drafted last season.