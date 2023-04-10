LSU Gold
Baseball

April 10 Baseball National Rankings, Report

Schedule LSU 12, Nicholls 2 (7 inn.) South Carolina 13, LSU 5 LSU 8, South Carolina 7 LSU at SC G3 Canceled +0
Weekly Report

Overall Record: 26-5 (7-4 in SEC)

Last Week’s Results (2-1)
April 4 (Tue.) – NICHOLLS (W, 12-2 – 7 innings)
April 6 (Thu.) – at South Carolina (L, 5-13)
April 7 (Fri.) – at South Carolina (W, 8-7)
April 8 (Sat.) – at South Carolina (canceled, inclement weather)

This Week’s Schedule
April 11 (Tue.) – at Tulane, 6 p.m. CT (ESPN +)
April 13 (Thu.) – KENTUCKY, 6 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
April 14 (Fri.) – KENTUCKY, 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)
April 15 (Sat.) – KENTUCKY, 1 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

Tigers Update
• LSU won two of its three games last week, including an SEC two-game series split at No. 3 South Carolina … LSU’s 26-5 record is its best through 31 games since 2015, when the Tigers were also 26-5.

• LSU, which has been ranked No. 1 all season by all of the college baseball polls, enters this week at or near the top of several NCAA statistical categories … the Tigers are No. 1 in the nation in shutouts pitched (7) … LSU is No. 2 in the nation in on-base percentage (.450), runs scored (321), scoring average (10.4 runs per game) and strikeouts pitched per nine innings (12.0) … the Tigers are No. 3 nationally in hits allowed per nine innings (6.49), No. 4 in slugging percentage (.586) and WHIP (1.16), and No. 5 in batting average (.328).

• LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews is No. 1 in the nation in batting average (.510), on-base percentage (.645) and in runs scored (53); he is No. 4 in slugging percentage (.882) … third baseman Tommy White is No. 1 in the nation in RBI per game (1.82) and No. 2 in total RBI (51) … right-hander Paul Skenes leads the nation in strikeouts (91), strikeouts per nine innings (17.30), hits allowed per nine innings (3.99) and WHIP (0.61) … Skenes is No. 2 in the nation in ERA (1.14) and No. 5 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (11.38).

Hitting Notes
• Graduate second baseman Gavin Dugas batted .444 (4-for-9) in LSU’s three games last week with one double, one triple, one homer and seven RBI … he also walked twice and was hit by a pitch, posting a .538 on-base percentage … in Friday’s win at third-ranked South Carolina, Dugas launched a two-out grand slam in the top of the eighth inning, erasing a 7-3 deficit and tying the game at 7-7 … LSU went on to score the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth and secure an 8-7 victory … the grand slam was the third of Dugas’ career – he hit two grand slams in 2021 – and it marked his 10th home run this season … in LSU’s win over Nicholls on Tuesday, Dugas was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBI.
• Shortstop Jordan Thompson hit .500 (3-for-6) in two games at South Carolina with two homers, five RBI and three runs scored … designated hitter Cade Beloso batted .429 (3-for-7) at South Carolina with one homer, three RBI and three runs scored … Beloso provided the game-winning hit in the top of the ninth inning on Friday, when he broke a 7-7 tie with an RBI single and lifted LSU to an 8-7 victory.

Pitching Notes
• Freshman right-hander Gavin Guidry posted the first two pitching wins of his collegiate career last week, as he recorded relief victories over Nicholls and third-ranked South Carolina … he recorded a combined 3.0 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and six strikeouts … in Friday’s win over the Gamecocks, Guidry pitched the final 1.2 innings, limiting South Carolina to no runs on one hit with one walk and three strikeouts … he entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning with one out and the score tied 7-7, and he retired two straight batters to end the inning; after LSU took an 8-7 lead in the top of the ninth, Guidry blanked the Gamecocks in the bottom of the frame by striking out the side to end the game … Guidry earned the win over Nicholls on Tuesday night by pitching 1.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts … he entered the game in the top of the third inning with two runners on and LSU trailing 1-0, and he recorded a strikeout to end the inning … he then blanked Nicholls in the fourth inning, firing two more strikeouts.

Baseball America Top 25

Rank Team Record
1 LSU 26-5
2 Florida 27-6
3 Wake Forest 28-4
4 Vanderbilt 26-6
5 South Carolina 28-4
6 Arkansas 25-6
7 Stanford 21-7
8 Virginia 28-4
9 East Carolina 24-8
10 Louisville 24-7
11 Campbell 24-6
12 Kentucky 27-5
13 North Carolina 22-10
14 Oklahoma State 23-10
15 Texas 23-10
16 Boston College 21-9
17 Tennessee 22-10
18 Coastal Carolina 20-9
19 Texas Tech 22-10
20 Miami 20-12
21 Southern California 20-10-1
22 Arizona State 23-9
23 TCU 20-12
24 Florida Gulf Coast 26-6
25 Connecticut 22-8

D1Baseball.com Top 25

Rank Team Record Previous
1 LSU 26-5 1
2 Wake Forest 28-4 2
3 Florida 27-6 3
4 Vanderbilt 26-6 4
5 Arkansas 25-6 5
6 South Carolina 28-4 6
7 Virginia 28-4 7
8 Stanford 21-7 8
9 East Carolina 24-8 12
10 Louisville 24-7 18
11 Boston College 21-9 9
12 Kentucky 27-5 10
13 North Carolina 22-10 13
14 Campbell 24-6 14
15 Florida Gulf Coast 26-6 15
16 Tennessee 22-10 11
17 Coastal Carolina 20-9 17
18 Oklahoma State 23-10 16
19 Texas 23-10 21
20 Connecticut 22-8 19
21 Texas Tech 22-10 22
22 UCLA 19-8-1 23
23 Southern California 20-10-1 NR
24 Arizona State 23-9 NR
25 TCU 20-12 NR
Dropped Out
Miami 20-12 20
West Virginia 23-9 24
Oregon 20-9 25

Perfect Game Top 25

Ranking Team Record Previous
1 LSU 26-5 1
2 Florida 27-6 2
3 Wake Forest 28-4 3
4 Vanderbilt 26-6 4
5 South Carolina 28-4 6
6 Arkansas 25-6 5
7 Virginia 28-4 8
8 Stanford 21-7 12
9 East Carolina 24-8 15
10 Louisville 24-7 17
11 North Carolina 22-10 16
12 Tennessee 22-10 10
13 Kentucky 27-5 9
14 UCLA 19-8-1 19
15 Boston College 21-9 7
16 Campbell 24-6 11
17 Texas Tech 22-10 13
18 FGCU 26-6 18
19 Oklahoma State 23-10 14
20 Coastal Carolina 20-9 20
21 Dallas Baptist 23-9 NR
22 UConn 22-8 21
23 USC 20-10-1 NR
24 Indiana 22-10 NR
25 Texas 23-10 NR

Collegiate Baseball Top 30

Rank Team (Record) Points Previous
1. LSU (26-5) 493 1
2. Vanderbilt (26-6) 491 2
3. South Carolina (28-4) 489 3
4. Wake Forest (28-4) 488 4
5. Virginia (28-4) 486 5
6. Florida (27-6) 483 6
7. Arkansas (25-6) 481 7
8. Louisville (24-7) 480 9
9. Stanford (21-7) 478 10
10. Arizona St. (23-9) 475 16
11. Kentucky (27-5) 470 8
12. Texas (23-10) 467 13
13. Cal. St. Fullerton (16-10) 465 21
14. North Carolina (22-10) 458 14
15. East Carolina (24-8) 457 22
16. UC Santa Barbara (19-9) 456 11
17. TCU (20-12) 452 NR
18. Oklahoma St. (23-10) 451 12
19. Campbell (24-6) 449 15
20. Tennessee (22-10) 447 17
21. Miami, Fla. (20-12) 444 18
22. Oregon (20-9) 440 20
23. Texas Tech. (22-10) 438 23
24. Southern California (20-10-1) 436 NR
25. Florida Gulf Coast (26-6) 433 25
26. Ball St. (23-8) 432 26
27. U.C. San Diego (20-9) 430 30
28. Louisiana-Lafayette (23-9) 427 NR
29. Coastal Carolina (20-9) 424 27
30. Xavier (20-12) 422 NR

Coaches Poll

Rank School (First-Place Votes) Record Points Previous
1 LSU (25) 26-5 743 1
2 Wake Forest (1) 28-4 704 2
3 Florida (2) 27-6 681 3
4 Vanderbilt 26-6 666 4
5 South Carolina (1) 28-4 610 6
6 Arkansas 25-6 601 5
7 Virginia (1) 28-4 585 7
8 Stanford 21-7 524 9
9 Louisville 24-7 482 12
10 East Carolina 24-8 449 16
11 Kentucky 27-5 443 10
12 Tennessee 22-10 387 8
13 North Carolina 22-10 328 15
14 Boston College 21-9 325 11
15 Campbell 24-6 306 14
16 Oklahoma State 23-10 292 13
17 Florida Gulf Coast 26-6 280 17
18 Texas 23-10 238 19
19 UCLA 19-8 221 22
20 Connecticut 22-8 178 18
21 Coastal Carolina 20-9 174 21
22 Texas Tech 22-10 107 23
23 Arizona State 23-9 78 NR
24 USC 20-10 60 NR
25 Miami 20-12 52 20

NCBWA Top 30

Rank School Record Previous
1. LSU 26-5 1
t2. Wake Forest 28-4 2
t2. Florida 27-6 3
4. Vanderbilt 26-6 4
5. Arkansas 25-6 5
6. Virginia 28-4 7
7. South Carolina 28-4 6
8. Stanford 21-7 8
9. East Carolina 24-8 12
10. Louisville 24-7 14
11. Kentucky 27-5 11
12. Tennessee 22-10 9
13. North Carolina 22-10 16
14. Boston College 21-9 10
15. FGCU 26-6 17
16. Campbell 24-6 13
17. Oklahoma State 23-10 15
18. Coastal Carolina 20-9 20
19. Texas 23-10 24
20. Texas Tech 22-10 19
21. UCLA 19-8-1 23
22. Connecticut 22-8 21
23. Arizona State 23-9 RV
24. Miami (Fla.) 20-12 18
25. West Virginia 23-9 22
26. USC 20-10-1 RV
27. TCU 20-12 RV
28. Texas A&M 20-12 29
29. DBU 23-9 RV
30. Oregon 20-9 26

Tigers Travel to New Orleans to Face Tulane Tuesday Night

LSU plays at Tulane for the first time since 2018, as the Tigers renew their oldest athletics rivalry.
New Start Time for Jay Johnson Radio Show - 6 p.m. CT on Monday

The Jay Johnson Show has a new start time for the remainder of the 2023 season. The weekly one-hour radio call-in program will now begin at 6 p.m. CT Monday live from TJ Ribs Restaurant on South Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.
Game 3 of LSU-South Carolina Series Canceled

Due to the forecast of severe weather in Columbia on Saturday, Game 3 of the LSU-South Carolina baseball series has been canceled. The game will not be made up later in the season. The series ends tied at one game apiece – South Carolina won Game 1, 13-5, on Thursday night, and LSU captured Game 2, 8-7, on Friday.