Tigers Earn 5-2 Win over Ole Miss on Senior Day

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (11-8, 4-7 SEC) celebrated the playing career of four graduating players with a strong 5-2 win over the Ole Miss Rebels (9-10, 3-8 SEC) on Sunday afternoon at the LSU Tennis Complex.

Taylor’s Thoughts

“Really good performance again today from our ladies,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “We’re so happy to be able to give Safiya (Carrington), Maggie (Cubitt), Nina (Geissler) and Mia (Rabinowitz) a win in their final home match! They’ve done so much for this program during their times here and we’re really grateful to have had the opportunity to work with them this past year.”

“We certainly have more tennis ahead of us and we can keep improving in areas, but it’s important to be able to have a day like today and enjoy these moments.”

Doubles Results

LSU celebrated its senior day ceremony 15 minutes before the match, honoring the playing careers of graduate student Mia Rabinowitz and the senior trio of Safiya Carrington, Maggie Cubitt and Nina Geissler.

Following the ceremony, the Tigers and Rebels jumped into action in doubles. No. 7 Kylie Collins and Anstasiya Komar continued their hot streak and won at the No. 1 court, 6-3, over Lillian Gabrielsen and Kelsey Mize.

The Rebels pulled one back at the No. 3 court, where Ludmila Kareisova and Emma Kette defeated Geissler and Nikita Vishwase, 6-2.

The doubles point went to the Tigers after No. 72-ranked Noor and Safiya Carrington held off a charge from Anaelle Leclercq and Rachel Krzyak to win 6-4 and give LSU a 1-0 lead in the match.

SISTERS WITH THE CLINCH AND LSU TAKES THE DOUBLES POINT! ✅ Carringtons 6-4 LSU 1, UM 0 pic.twitter.com/feVFYJFGkz — LSU Women's Tennis (@LSUwten) April 9, 2023

Singles Results

Ole Miss scored the first singles point of the afternoon from the No. 6 court, where Reka Zadori defeated Rabinowitz by a score of 6-0, 6-1 to tie the match up at 1-1.

No. 22 Komar earned her 30th singles win of the season and her ninth against a ranked foe after taking down No. 69 Kareisova in straight sets at the top court. Komar and Kareisova played a close first set against each other, but Komar edged her opponent by a score of 6-4. The second set saw Komar maintain control throughout and only drop two games to win 6-2 and put the Tigers back in the lead.

Moments later at the No. 2 spot, Collins made it 3-1 on the day after getting a straight set win over Leclercq. Collins played a tremendous first set and blanked her opponent, 6-0, before battling back from an early deficit in the second to win 6-4. The win takes her total on the season to 12.

The senior Geissler clinched match victory for LSU on senior day with a straight set win over Kryzak at the No. 4 spot. Geissler won the first set, 6-3, and repeated the scoreline in the second to make it 4-1 in the match and guarantee a senior day victory for her and her teammates. The win was Geissler’s 13th this season and her fourth in conference play.

LSU’s final singles point of the day came from the No. 5 court, where Vishwase defeated doubles-foe Kette in three sets. Vishwase edged her opponent, 6-4, in set one before Kette replied with a 7-5 come-from-behind win in the second set to extend the match. Since the match was clinched before the third set, the two played a ten-point tiebreaker to decide their court. In the tiebreaker, Vishwase took an early lead and didn’t look back as she won 10-4 and made it 5-1 in the team match. For Vishwase, the win is her 15th of the season, fourth in conference play and her third straight.

Ole Miss grabbed the final point of the match after Gabrielsen defeated Safiya Carrington at the No. 3 court. Carrington claimed the first set, 6-4, but Gabrielsen battle back with a 6-3 win in the second to force the match into a third set. In the final set, the two traded games back and forth, but the Ole Miss Rebel claimed the final two games to win 6-4 and finalize the team score at 5-2 in favor of the LSU Tigers.

Up Next

The Tigers hit the road for the final weekend of the regular season, opening at Vanderbilt at noon CT on Friday, April 14.

Follow Us

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten , on Instagram @LSUWTen , and on www.Facebook.com/lsuwten.

#52 LSU 5, #74 Ole Miss 2

Singles competition

#22 Anastasiya Komar (LSU) def. #69 Ludmila Kareisova (OM) 6-4, 6-2 #31 Kylie Collins (LSU) def. Anaelle Leclercq (OM) 6-0, 6-4 Lillian Gabrielsen (OM) def. Safiya Carrington (LSU) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Nina Geissler (LSU) def. Rachel Krzyzak (OM) 6-3, 6-3 Nikita Vishwase (LSU) def. Emma Kette (OM) 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (10-4) Reka Zadori (OM) def. Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles competition

#7 Kylie Collins/Anastasiya Komar (LSU) def. Lillian Gabrielsen/Kelsey Mize (OM) 6-3 #72 Safiya Carrington/Noor Carrington (LSU) def. Anaelle Leclercq/Rachel Krzyzak (OM) 6-4 Ludmila Kareisova/Emma Kette (OM) def. Nina Geissler/Nikita Vishwase (LSU) 6-2