COLUMBIA, S.C. – Due to the forecast of severe weather in Columbia this weekend, LSU and South Carolina will play Games 2 and 3 of their SEC series on Friday beginning at 11 a.m. CT (Noon ET) in Founders Park.

There will be one hour in between games of Friday’s doubleheader, which will complete the series between the teams.

Game 1 of the series will be played at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET) Thursday night, as originally scheduled.

All games of the LSU-South Carolina series will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and the games will be streamed on SEC Network +.