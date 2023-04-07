LSU Gold
Women's Golf

LSU Women's Golf Remains No. 3 In WGCA Poll Entering SEC Championships

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers remain ranked No. 3 in the country in the latest Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll announced by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association on Friday.

The Tigers will be looking for a second straight Southeastern Conference golf championship title when the league teams gather in Birmingham starting on Wednesday.

This is the second consecutive spring poll that the Tigers have been ranked No. 3 behind only Stanford and Wake Forest. Stanford received 16 first place votes and Wake Forest four.

It is a heavily tilted SEC poll board as eight teams from the league are in the top 25. After LSU comes South Carolina (4), Mississippi State (5), Auburn (10), Texas A&M (11), Ole Miss (15), Vanderbilt (19) and Florida (20).

LSU has four wins in the 2022-23 wraparound golf calendar years, two in both the fall and spring portion of the calendar season.

Here is the latest Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll:
Rank/University (First Place Votes)/Points
1/Stanford (16)/496
2/Wake Forest (4)/484
3/LSU/456
4/South Carolina/439
5/Mississippi State/404
6/Oregon/372
7/San Jose State/371
8/Texas /348
9/Arizona State/330
10/Auburn/321
11/Texas A&M/ 293
12/Florida State/290
13/Baylor/265
14/Northwestern/243
15/Mississippi/227
16/Southern California/219
17/Iowa State/193
18/Central Florida/146
19/Vanderbilt/137
20/Florida/122
21/Virginia/96
22/Arizona/65
23/Oklahoma State/63
24/Ohio State/28
25/Pepperdine/27
Others Receiving Votes: University of North Texas (18); Southern Methodist University (17); Clemson University (15); UCLA (8); University of Kentucky (6); University of Georgia (1)

