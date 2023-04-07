Chaffin Deals, Clark Goes Yard in 3-1 Victory Over Missouri

BATON ROUGE, La. – Sophomore pitcher Raelin Chaffin propelled No. 11/12 LSU (32-7, 5-6 SEC) to victory against Missouri (23-17, 3-11 SEC) with a 3-1 win Friday at Tiger Park to even the series.

“We played much better than yesterday,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “We got a big performance from [Raelin] Chaffin. She came out confident and did exactly what she’s capable of.”

Chaffin improved to 5-1 this season, tossing two strikeouts and allowed one run, four hits and one walk.

Graduate designated player Georgia Clark moved into 4th place on the LSU career home run list with her 38th career dinger and eighth longball of the season. Junior catcher Ali Newland led the team in hits, going 2-for-3 with a run scored while junior infielder Taylor Pleasants and graduate outfielder Savannah Stewart tacked on one-hit, one-RBI performances.

Missouri’s junior pitcher Laurin Krings (8-9) was charged with the loss while throwing two strikeouts and allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk in 4.0 innings. Freshman pitcher Taylor Pannell entered in relief in the fifth and totaled one strikeout while allowing no runs on no hits and one walk in 2.0 innings.

After three and a half scoreless innings where Chaffin retired 12 of the first 14 batters, LSU found the scoreboard with a leadoff home run from Clark. The next at bat, Newland reached on a single and made her way to third on a steal and groundout. Pleasants followed with a one-run single up the middle and a couple batters later, Stewart hit an RBI single to cap off a three-run fourth inning for LSU.

Missouri went two more innings without a run until freshman infielder Katie Chester led off the seventh with a solo shot. Chaffin kept her composure however, and retired eight of the final ten batters, including the next three after the home run to end the game.

On Deck

LSU and Missouri will battle for the series Saturday at 1 p.m.

Directly support LSU Softball by joining the Diamondbackers today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.