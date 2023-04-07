Tigers Even Series in Comeback Fashion with 8-7 Win

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Designated hitter Cade Beloso singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning Friday, lifting top-ranked LSU to an 8-7 comeback win over No. 3 South Carolina in Founders Park.

The Tigers trailed, 7-3, entering the eighth inning, but a grand slam by second baseman Gavin Dugas tied the contest, and Beloso’s single in the ninth proved to be the game-winner.

LSU improved to 26-5 overall, 7-4 in the SEC, while South Carolina dropped to 28-4 overall and 9-2 in conference play. The loss was South Carolina’s first at home this season.

The teams are now scheduled to complete the series Saturday at 11 a.m. CT, weather permitting. If the game is played, it will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network+.

LSU reliever Gavin Guidry (2-0) earned the win as he worked the final 1.2 innings, allowing no runs on one hit with one walk and three strikeouts.

“What our guys do best is stick together,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, “so I’m really not surprised this happened. It’s a testament to them, both in their ability and their heart. That’s why we’re ranked No. 1. What you just saw in that game, along with talent, is why we’re the No. 1 team in the nation.”

Trailing 7-3 in the eighth, the Tigers struck for four runs against South Carolina reliever Cade Austin. Beloso drew a walk to start the inning, and after Austin struck out first baseman Jared Jones, he walked LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson.

Austin then struck out catcher Brady Neal, but pinch hitter Brayden Jobert followed with a single to right field, loading the bases. Dugas followed with the grand slam on the first pitch he saw from Austin, marking his 10th home run of the season.

In the ninth, with reliever Eli Jones on the mound for South Carolina, LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews led off with a walk, and he moved to second on third baseman Tommy White’s groundout. Beloso followed with a single up the middle to give the Tigers an 8-7 lead.

South Carolina put runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Guidry fanned pinch hitter Caleb Denny to end the game.

Jones (4-1) was charged with the loss as he surrendered one run on one hit with one walk and no strikeouts.

South Carolina bolted to a 4-0 in the second inning against LSU starter Ty Floyd, but LSU narrowed the gap to 4-3 in the fourth on White’s solo homer and Thompson’s two-run dinger.

The Gamecocks, however, struck for three runs in the bottom of the fifth, with third baseman Talmadge LeCroy’s RBI single highlighting the surge.