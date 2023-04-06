LSU Drops Game 1 of Series vs. South Carolina, 13-5

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Rightfielder Ethan Petry homered twice and drove in eight runs Thursday night to lead No. 3 South Carolina to a 13-5 win over top-ranked LSU in Founders Park.

The Gamecocks improved to 28-3 overall and 9-1 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 25-5 overall and 6-4 in conference play.

The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader beginning 11 a.m. CT Friday that will complete the three-game series. The twin bill will consist of two nine-inning games, and there will be a one-hour break between games.

Friday’s games will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and they will be streamed on SEC Network +.

Petry was 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a grand slam and a sacrifice fly in a game that was halted for just over an hour in the top of the fourth inning due to lightning in the area.

South Carolina led, 3-1, when the lightning delay began, and the Gamecocks erupted after play resumed for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take an 8-1 lead. The outburst featured Petry’s grand slam and a solo homer by leftfielder Dylan Brewer.

South Carolina right-hander James Hicks (6-0) – who replaced starter Will Sanders on the mound when the game resumed – earned the win by working four innings and limiting LSU to two runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout.

“Hicks did a good job,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He didn’t miss over the plate very much, and he kept the ball down well. We just didn’t seem to see him very well tonight.”

LSU starting pitcher Paul Skenes (5-1) was charged with the loss after he pitched the first three innings, but did not return after the hour-long delay. Skenes allowed three runs – two earned – on two hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.

“Give credit to South Carolina, they got two good swings against Paul, and they hit homers,” Johnson said. “But, he did strike out eight in three innings, and the max you can strike out in three innings is nine. He’s been great, and I don’t think they would have scored again if he had stayed in the game.”

LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson was 2-for-4 at the plate, including an RBI single in the second inning and a two-run homer – his third of the year – in the seventh.

Designated hitter Cade Beloso launched a two-run homer in the eighth inning, his fourth dinger of the year.

Petry’s two-run homer in the first inning was the first dinger allowed by Skenes this season. A solo homer by shortstop Braylen Wimmer in the third inning gave the Gamecocks a 3-1 advantage before the game was delayed.